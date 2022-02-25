BOOKED-IN

William Bruce Baker, 31, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of syringe, unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Mary Elizabeth Simms, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Ronald Jeffrey Stoltz, 45, Clarksville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)

Christopher Luke Evans, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Taneika Adams, 39, New Albany, court order return

Logan Lee Couch, 30, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Larry J. Wood, 47, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jacques Boyd, 32, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jason Schuur, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Trinity Nakia Horn, 46, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine

Amanda Lorraine Bayer, 29, New Washington, neglect of dependent, possession of syringe

Brennon David Goforth, 35, New Washington, neglect of dependent, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Alesia Dawn Neal, 47, Louisville, escape from detention, disarming law enforcement officer, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, possession or use of legend drug of precursor, possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), criminal mischief

RELEASED

William L. Crawford, 42, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brandon A. Meddings, 35, Hanover, warrant (misdemeanor)

Charles Dome, 54, Georgetown, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

Daryl D. Dorsey, 40, Louisville, domestic battery, criminal mischief

Barry H. Spriggs, 30, Marengo, warrant (failure to appear)

Philip R. Bircheat, 40, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Travis A. Hall, 32, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

George T. Jenkins, 33, Louisville, possession of a handgun by a felon, hold for Jefferson County, KY

Dennis J. Garr, 26, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Matthew K. Burns, 40, New Albany, battery on law enforcement, public intoxication

James R. Hochadel, 52, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video