BOOKED-IN
William Bruce Baker, 31, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of syringe, unlawful possession of firearm by felon
Mary Elizabeth Simms, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Ronald Jeffrey Stoltz, 45, Clarksville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)
Christopher Luke Evans, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Taneika Adams, 39, New Albany, court order return
Logan Lee Couch, 30, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Larry J. Wood, 47, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jacques Boyd, 32, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jason Schuur, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Trinity Nakia Horn, 46, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine
Amanda Lorraine Bayer, 29, New Washington, neglect of dependent, possession of syringe
Brennon David Goforth, 35, New Washington, neglect of dependent, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Alesia Dawn Neal, 47, Louisville, escape from detention, disarming law enforcement officer, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, possession or use of legend drug of precursor, possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), criminal mischief
RELEASED
William L. Crawford, 42, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brandon A. Meddings, 35, Hanover, warrant (misdemeanor)
Charles Dome, 54, Georgetown, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Daryl D. Dorsey, 40, Louisville, domestic battery, criminal mischief
Barry H. Spriggs, 30, Marengo, warrant (failure to appear)
Philip R. Bircheat, 40, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Travis A. Hall, 32, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
George T. Jenkins, 33, Louisville, possession of a handgun by a felon, hold for Jefferson County, KY
Dennis J. Garr, 26, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Matthew K. Burns, 40, New Albany, battery on law enforcement, public intoxication
James R. Hochadel, 52, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
None
