CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Wendell Dale Sowers Jr., 46, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
John Laboa, 67, Jeffersonville, parole violation
Bryant T. Harris, 29, New Albany, parole violation
Brittany Nicole Hazen, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Justin T. Ricketts, 22, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Shelly Delynn Coomer, 38, Washington, warrant (felony)
Kristy Marie Snider, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Amber D. Neal, 40, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Frank William Aldridge, 53, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), leaving the scene of an accident (property damage crash)
Shawn C. Frazier Jr., 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement
Sean Elton Poulton, 48, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Darrel A. Hamlin Jr., 49, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Philip Scott Stellwag, 58, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Lisa Nicole Perry, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kevin Anthony Rowley, 31, Georgetown, warrant (felony)
Thomas J. Kaiser, 53, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Joseph Manning, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Lyndsey C. Hopkins, 23, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
William Jeff Beckort, 43, Richmond, warrant (felony)
Jeremy W. Phelps, 45, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting), resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Nicholas E. Freiberger, 36, no address listed, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Kristina M. Williams, 40, Elizabethtown, KY, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Bullitt County, KY
Matthew P. Simon, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Esmaeil R. Shaikhoud, 68, Henderson, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Marquis K. Gatlin, 22, Pendleton, warrant (court order transfer)
Kasey M. Surface, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Tracy M. Dixon, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
William G. Logsdon, 35, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Lyndsey C. Hopkins, 23, Louisville, warrant
RELEASED
None
