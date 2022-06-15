BOOKED-IN

Justin Anthony Harvey, 30, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Alexander Elijah Martin, 26, Williamsburg, VA, criminal mischief, burglary

Corey Alan Mayfield, 38, Otisco, warrant (felony)

Andrew B. King, 44, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony)

Daniel M. Farris, 32, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)

Wilfredo R. Hernandez, 47, Nabb, warrant (felony)

Shawn Marshall Paulsen, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Tarian Jerome Knighton, 23, Clarksville, carry handgun without license, intimidation with a weapon

Joshua Michael Ward, 33, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Cassandra Cardoza, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Daniel Allen Collins, 43, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Matthew Alan Marshall, 50, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Charles Franklin Hyatt, 44, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine

Kimberly Muncy, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Dewayne Lamont Smith, 51, Scottsburg, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug) possession of marijuana, hashish or salvia (possession only), theft

Chance Logan Money, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony), theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories

Billie Ray Johnson III, 49, Clarksville, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance (drug paraphernalia), possession of methamphetamine

Andrea Nicole Johnson, 34, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), maintaining a common nuisance substance (drug paraphernalia)

Jereme J. Johnson, 43, no address listed, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance (drug paraphernalia), possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Rebecca Ann Johnson, 50, Clarksville, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance (drug paraphernalia), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Thomas Lewis Disher III, 60, Floyds Knobs, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Dario Perez Sandoval, 34, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Aaron Gideon Breeding, 41, Clarksville, intimidation, domestic battery

Kyle Lee Altemeyer, 27, Austin, warrant (felony)

Elizabeth R. Montgomery, 29, Borden, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher Charles Schwinn, 39, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Derek Andrew Prescott, 51, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), theft (motor vehicle)

Rhonda Ann Fulkerson, 52, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Jaleesa Gill, 31, Louisville, theft (shoplifting), false identity statement

Paul Saniffer Lloyd, 34, Pekin, warrant (felony), habitual traffic violator

Trenton Patterson, 21, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Christopher Jonathan Clair, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Brittany Hall, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)

James R. Hale, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Paul H. Hunt, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Victor Allen Baskett, 66, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Daniel M. Farris, 32, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)

Wilfredo R. Hernandez, 47, Nabb, warrant (felony)

Shawn Marshall Paulsen, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Cameron M. Feas, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Devon Andrew Brock, 25, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Dominic Durrell McCray, 27, Clarksville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Matthew P. Simon, 37, Clarksville, battery with injury, criminal confinement, possession of syringe, hold for other agency (felony)

BOOKED-IN

Nathan D. Privett, 46, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jean C. Francois, 40, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Adia F. Wells, 21, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher C. Wright, 49, Greenville, invasion of privacy

Adam W. Sears, 34, no address listed, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle

Brandon D. Taylor, 47, Floyds Knobs, warrant

Ashley S. Spalding, 29, New Albany, possession of hypodermic syringe

Alfred S. Timberlake, 56, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael R. Mitchell, 37, Georgetown, domestic battery, residential entry

Kalan L. Bowling, 30, Salem, warrant

Kaitlin E. Martin, 27, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Anthony R. Mays, 60, no address listed, public intoxication

RELEASED

Kaleb M. Yates, 28, New Albany, possession of marijuana

Cynthia K. Miller, 52, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Tags

Trending Video