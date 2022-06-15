BOOKED-IN
Justin Anthony Harvey, 30, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Alexander Elijah Martin, 26, Williamsburg, VA, criminal mischief, burglary
Corey Alan Mayfield, 38, Otisco, warrant (felony)
Andrew B. King, 44, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony)
Daniel M. Farris, 32, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)
Wilfredo R. Hernandez, 47, Nabb, warrant (felony)
Shawn Marshall Paulsen, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Tarian Jerome Knighton, 23, Clarksville, carry handgun without license, intimidation with a weapon
Joshua Michael Ward, 33, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Cassandra Cardoza, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Daniel Allen Collins, 43, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Matthew Alan Marshall, 50, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Charles Franklin Hyatt, 44, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine
Kimberly Muncy, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Dewayne Lamont Smith, 51, Scottsburg, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug) possession of marijuana, hashish or salvia (possession only), theft
Chance Logan Money, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony), theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories
Billie Ray Johnson III, 49, Clarksville, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance (drug paraphernalia), possession of methamphetamine
Andrea Nicole Johnson, 34, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), maintaining a common nuisance substance (drug paraphernalia)
Jereme J. Johnson, 43, no address listed, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance (drug paraphernalia), possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Rebecca Ann Johnson, 50, Clarksville, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance (drug paraphernalia), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)
Thomas Lewis Disher III, 60, Floyds Knobs, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Dario Perez Sandoval, 34, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Aaron Gideon Breeding, 41, Clarksville, intimidation, domestic battery
Kyle Lee Altemeyer, 27, Austin, warrant (felony)
Elizabeth R. Montgomery, 29, Borden, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher Charles Schwinn, 39, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Derek Andrew Prescott, 51, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), theft (motor vehicle)
Rhonda Ann Fulkerson, 52, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Jaleesa Gill, 31, Louisville, theft (shoplifting), false identity statement
Paul Saniffer Lloyd, 34, Pekin, warrant (felony), habitual traffic violator
Trenton Patterson, 21, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Christopher Jonathan Clair, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Brittany Hall, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)
James R. Hale, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Paul H. Hunt, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Victor Allen Baskett, 66, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Cameron M. Feas, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Devon Andrew Brock, 25, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Dominic Durrell McCray, 27, Clarksville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Matthew P. Simon, 37, Clarksville, battery with injury, criminal confinement, possession of syringe, hold for other agency (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Nathan D. Privett, 46, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jean C. Francois, 40, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Adia F. Wells, 21, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher C. Wright, 49, Greenville, invasion of privacy
Adam W. Sears, 34, no address listed, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle
Brandon D. Taylor, 47, Floyds Knobs, warrant
Ashley S. Spalding, 29, New Albany, possession of hypodermic syringe
Alfred S. Timberlake, 56, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael R. Mitchell, 37, Georgetown, domestic battery, residential entry
Kalan L. Bowling, 30, Salem, warrant
Kaitlin E. Martin, 27, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Anthony R. Mays, 60, no address listed, public intoxication
Kaleb M. Yates, 28, New Albany, possession of marijuana
Cynthia K. Miller, 52, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
