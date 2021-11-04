BOOKED-IN
Tramayne D. Harris, 24, Indianapolis, hold for U. S. Marshall
Todd Betty, 49, Niles, MI, hold for U.S. Marshall
Faustino Stonecipher Martinez, 18, Charlestown, battery
Gregory L. Sanders, 35, Louisville, operator never licensed, warrant (felony)
Sharon Levorne Booth, 52, Lexington, KY, warrant (felony)
Adam Paul Osborne, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Quinton C. Isenhower, 19, Madison, warrant (felony)
Lashaun A. Randle, 35, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Justin Louis Avis, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
James F. McPhall Jr., 38, Jeffersonville, domestic batter, strangulation, invasion of privacy
Oscar Borjas Lopez, 49, New Albany, battery, domestic battery
Nelson McMahan, 62, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, hold for other agency (felony)
Adam Reas, 39, Jeffersonville, aggravated battery, battery committed with weapon, battery with injury to other person, criminal recklessness with weapon, pointing a firearm (loaded)
Lesley Jean Leonard Cochran, 37, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Matthew Keith Burns, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Terra Starr Smith, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Travis L. Wilks, 43, Pekin, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Daniel L. Bowling, 36, Corydon, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Blake Nichols Austin, 29, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Justin Anthony Harvey, 30, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), reckless driving, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Heath Aaron Knight, 20, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Valen Dino Provenza Jr., 31, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony)
Sequowia Hammill, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Fila Monee Cornelius, 33, Jeffersonville, theft, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (packaged to appear to be THC Hemp Extract), resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees)
Jacob Brazell, 29, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Robert Edward Stepp III, 32, New Albany, burglary, resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees)
Avery Willian Taylor-Thomas, 24, Jeffersonville, battery by bodily waste, false reporting, resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees)
Mark A. Trombley, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Dameion Oliver, 49, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Hood, 26, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for Floyd County warrant
Michael Roy Looker, 58, Lawrenceburg, TN, public intoxication, criminal mischief, burglary
Timothy Bruce Edmonson, 55, Clarksville, parole violation
Myriha Juwon Treat, 37, no address listed, domestic battery
Dustin L. Guthrie, 40, Roe, AR, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jeffery Allen Evridge, 28, Scottsburg, hold for other agency (felony)
Allison C. Dawson, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Paul C. Kulp, 62, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jorden Todd Ross, 30, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Juan Barrios Guzman, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
William L. Crouse, 42, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Dakota Dee Blocker, 24, Depauw, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Anthony Samuels, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Brian A. Clary, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)
John S. Baird, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jonathan Warran Mulgrew, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
James Ronald O’Brien III, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kacheria L. Plowden, 29, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christel Marie Tillery, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Katina Latrece Powell, 48, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Carla Denise Griffith, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Morgan Shelby Cash, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Taryn Leigh Ballard, 30, Taswell, burglary, obstruction of justice, warrant (felony)
Jonathan H. Jefferson, 19, Borden, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Deangelo Bridges, 35, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Mary E. Green, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Frankie Lue Molet, 52, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brianna Nicole Kay Roberts, 26, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)
Derek Trey Ross, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Paul Richard Price, 39, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Darien Scot Tatgenhorst, 29, Clarksville, invasion of privacy
Matthew Wayne Taylor, 31, Charlestown, warrant (felony), invasion of privacy
Ariel Allan, 29, Memphis, hold for other agency (felony)
Jenevieve Mae Rumpel, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James Isaacs, 23, no address listed, carry handgun without license, hold for other agency (felony)
Michael Frankeberger, 34, no address listed, refusal to identify, resisting law enforcement, carry handgun without license, driving while intoxicated
Leland Schilling, 22, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Alejandra Lin, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Alexander Steck, 29, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
David Lee, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Cody J. Reagan, 26, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dylan Michael Thomas Phillips, 29, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brandon A. Meddings, 35, Hanover, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dameion Oliver, 49, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)
Zoiledny Alejandra Gonzalez, 44, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Anthony Samuels, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jonathan Warran Mulgrew, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Christel Marie Tillery, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Katina Latrece Powell, 48, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Carla Denise Griffith, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Christopher M. Southerland, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony
Robert Clayton Booth, 24, Georgetown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Troy Allen Nuby, 55, Columbus, warrant (failure to appear)
Kevin Richard Druin, 45, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher Francis Leonard, 22, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)
Jonathan Thomas Greer, 39, Greenville, warrant
Robert Lee Kremer Jr., 67, New Albany, battery
Dustin Ray Humphrey, 38, no address listed, burglary, theft
Kaine Michael Romero, 22, Lanesville, theft, burglary
Thomas William Heatherly, 49, no address listed, false informing
Archie Donald Eugene Montgomery, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Angela Kay Caulk, 50, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Sara Ashley Ainsley, 38, New Albany (warrant)
Nathan Wesley Terry, 30 New Albany, (warrant)
Jason Aaron Carter, 41, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Maleek Jalin Spalding, 23, Louisville, possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana
Ronald Leroy Smith, 49, Lexington, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Donald R. Walker, 42, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Robert E. Williams, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant
Seth A. Adams, 27, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Candice M. Humphrey, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Donald B. Roberts, 51, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)
Steven W. Overton, 41, New Salisbury, warrant (failure to appear)
Bruce T. Miles, 59, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Brandon K. Gard, 28, South Bend, warrant (failure to appear)
Gregory L. Parry, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Ariel J. Bradshaw, 38, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication
Brandon A. Barnett 39, New Albany, domestic battery
Christopher N. Carmon, 24, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Palestine D. Bowman, 49, Owensboro, KY, warrant
Nicholas L. Milby, 40, New Albany, operating while intoxicated
Derek T. Warren, 32, Sellersburg, operating while intoxicated (prior)
Dmarco J. Patterson, 21, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole)
Joshua S. Emery, 48, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)
Michele M. Torstrick, 41, New Albany, warrant (operating while intoxicated)
Anthony R. Gresham, 31, Lanesville, warrant (violation of parole)
Eric R. Keith, 36, no address listed, warrnat (failure to appear)
Jessica A. Kazlo, 30, West Point, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Dylan M. Lester, 29, New Albany,resisting law enforcement
Dakota D. Sharp, 22, Jasper, warrant (failure to appear)
Jaclyn B. Lavey, 42, New Albany, (public intoxication)
Jody Ann Thompson, 64, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
Jeffrey Mark Laine, 60, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Patricia James Payne Ollis, 24, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia
Lewann A. Mozee, 44, New Albany, operating without ever obtaining a license
Joseph H. Rayhel, 30, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), possession of marijuana
