CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Johnathan Lamont Unseld, 33, Jeffersonville, theft (motor vehicle), possession of paraphernalia

Victor Junior Cloukey, 28, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Melissa Ann Bilbrey, 54, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Donovan Nathaniel Short, 36, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (prior conviction)

Brad Andrew Miller, 32, Louisville, theft (shoplifting), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), trafficking with inmate with controlled substance

Molly May Cobb, 28, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dakota Burke, 38, Clarksville, battery

Johnathon Bradley Hall, 26, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

April D. Sago, 43, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Brandon Scott Toby, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Jason Hardsaw, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Janie G. Diaz, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)

William B. Embry, 29, Jeffersonville, battery, possession of marijuana

RELEASED

Jaycee D. Davis, 29, New Albany, warrant

Chad T. Beimrohr, 41, New Albany, warrant (contempt of court)

John S. Embry, 57, Clarksville, battery

