CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Johnathan Lamont Unseld, 33, Jeffersonville, theft (motor vehicle), possession of paraphernalia
Victor Junior Cloukey, 28, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Melissa Ann Bilbrey, 54, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Donovan Nathaniel Short, 36, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (prior conviction)
Brad Andrew Miller, 32, Louisville, theft (shoplifting), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), trafficking with inmate with controlled substance
Molly May Cobb, 28, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dakota Burke, 38, Clarksville, battery
Johnathon Bradley Hall, 26, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
April D. Sago, 43, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Brandon Scott Toby, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)
Jason Hardsaw, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Janie G. Diaz, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)
William B. Embry, 29, Jeffersonville, battery, possession of marijuana
RELEASED
Jaycee D. Davis, 29, New Albany, warrant
Chad T. Beimrohr, 41, New Albany, warrant (contempt of court)
John S. Embry, 57, Clarksville, battery
