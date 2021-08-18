CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Donnie Allen Riddle, 51, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Andrew Boyd Mosier, 35, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Clarence Davon Sams, 41, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Ruben Lopez, 25, Fresno, CA, hold for U.S. Marshall

Byren Taryll Hart, 23, Jeffersonville, hold for U.S. Marshall

Robert Deon Ray, 26, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

James Allen Jones, 26, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Ryan C. Sawyers, 38, Plainfield, hold for U.S. Marshall

Nathaniel Tyler Jackson, 20, Henryville, battery (no injury), criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, battery to public official engaged in official duties, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Primitivo Granados, 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Eber O. Rodriguez, 31, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Andrew Boyd Mosier, 35, Indianapolis, hold for other agency

RELEASED

Allison R. Temple, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Sarah R. Williams, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Robert A. Shannon, 41, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jillian R. Rudd, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Joseph E. Russell, 33, New Salisbury, warrant

Noan D. Pittman, 24, Salem, warrant

RELEASED

None

