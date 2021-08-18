CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Donnie Allen Riddle, 51, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Andrew Boyd Mosier, 35, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Clarence Davon Sams, 41, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Ruben Lopez, 25, Fresno, CA, hold for U.S. Marshall
Byren Taryll Hart, 23, Jeffersonville, hold for U.S. Marshall
Robert Deon Ray, 26, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
James Allen Jones, 26, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Ryan C. Sawyers, 38, Plainfield, hold for U.S. Marshall
Nathaniel Tyler Jackson, 20, Henryville, battery (no injury), criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, battery to public official engaged in official duties, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Primitivo Granados, 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Eber O. Rodriguez, 31, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Andrew Boyd Mosier, 35, Indianapolis, hold for other agency
RELEASED
Allison R. Temple, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Sarah R. Williams, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Robert A. Shannon, 41, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Jillian R. Rudd, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Joseph E. Russell, 33, New Salisbury, warrant
Noan D. Pittman, 24, Salem, warrant
RELEASED
None
