BOOKED-IN
CLARK COUNTY
Jeremy W. Mullins, 42, Austin, warrant (misdemeanor)
Matthue Earl Broady, 43, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Aaron I. Alvey, 30, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency
Christina Donnelly, 28, Jeffersonville, false informing (hindering law enforcement process)
Ryan Michale Donnelly, 40, Jeffersonville, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving (endangering property or others), false informing
Clarence Watson Jr., 42, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Chase Dewayne Wallace, 30, Louisville, invasion of privacy
James Baker, 49, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Shaun Devon McDaniel, 38, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Jorge Medina Horta, 24, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Taylor Nicole Massey, 27, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Vanus Lee Herrington III, 36, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Lori Ann Phillipy, 42, Floyds Knobs, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jenevieve Mae Rumpel, 33, Jeffersonville, identity deception, false identity statement
Jereme Johnson, 41, no address listed, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property
Joshua Michael Newton, 21, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Mary R. Kaufman, 42, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), possession of a controlled substance
Tommy Dewayne Manion, 58, no address listed, burglary, theft from building, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement
Austin Philpott, 22, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Amber S. Parker, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
JoAnna R. Knear, 45, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Stephanie Lee Farmer, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Gordon Pereau, 31, Casselberry, FL, obstruction of traffic, resisting law enforcement
Arron T. Weddle, 29, Georgetown, possession of syringe
Rhonda L. Combs, 57, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Clarence Stiff, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Marco Polo Rodriguez Lopez, 27, Fairdale, KY, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Delichia J. Roberts, 40, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Matthew Isiah Roberts, 22, Floyds Knobs, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Clarence Jenkins, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of a controlled substance, (schedule I-IV)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Troy E. Cox, 48, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)
Juwan C. Lebeau, 26, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Jabin R. Apple, 39, Orleans, possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drug
Victor A. Parker, 24, New Albany, domestic battery
Windsor A. Ballard, 50, Clarksville, warrant
Rocky L. King, 38, Louisville, warrant
Rachel L. Thomas, 28, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Daniel R. Griffin, 54, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), possession of methamphetamine)
Jasaun M. Harden, 26, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)
Jon T. Costin, 26, Sellersburg, needs to sign a waiver of extradition for Morgan County, AL
Richard Allen Arensman Jr., 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Michael Donovan Martin, 29, Clarksville, domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness
Edward Michael Sark, 19, Clarksville, carrying a handgun without a license, criminal recklessness with a firearm, hold for Clark County
Frank Allen Washington, 38, Utica, NY, needs to sign a waiver of extradition for Missouri
Cameron Ralphyale Trevor Brown, 36, New Albany, burglary, criminal mischief
Todd F. Russell, 43, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Ricky Steven Robb Jr., 37, New Albany, habitual traffic violator, possession of a narcotic drug
Aaron Irvin Alvey, 30, warrant
RELEASED
Kelly D. Emery, 46, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior
Martin D. Keach, 54, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
Rodney J. Redden, 29, New Albany, resisting law enforcement
Krystal K. Curry, 35, Charlestown, theft
Herbert L. Clifford, 52, Elizabeth, warrant
Frank A. Townsend Jr., 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Nena F. Doty, 40, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Grant Kristian Gibson, 18, driving while intoxicated
