BOOKED-IN

CLARK COUNTY

Jeremy W. Mullins, 42, Austin, warrant (misdemeanor)

Matthue Earl Broady, 43, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Aaron I. Alvey, 30, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency

Christina Donnelly, 28, Jeffersonville, false informing (hindering law enforcement process)

Ryan Michale Donnelly, 40, Jeffersonville, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving (endangering property or others), false informing

Clarence Watson Jr., 42, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Chase Dewayne Wallace, 30, Louisville, invasion of privacy

James Baker, 49, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Shaun Devon McDaniel, 38, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Jorge Medina Horta, 24, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Taylor Nicole Massey, 27, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Vanus Lee Herrington III, 36, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Lori Ann Phillipy, 42, Floyds Knobs, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jenevieve Mae Rumpel, 33, Jeffersonville, identity deception, false identity statement

Jereme Johnson, 41, no address listed, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property

Joshua Michael Newton, 21, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Mary R. Kaufman, 42, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), possession of a controlled substance

Tommy Dewayne Manion, 58, no address listed, burglary, theft from building, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement

Austin Philpott, 22, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Amber S. Parker, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

JoAnna R. Knear, 45, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Stephanie Lee Farmer, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Gordon Pereau, 31, Casselberry, FL, obstruction of traffic, resisting law enforcement

Arron T. Weddle, 29, Georgetown, possession of syringe

Rhonda L. Combs, 57, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Clarence Stiff, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Marco Polo Rodriguez Lopez, 27, Fairdale, KY, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Delichia J. Roberts, 40, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Matthew Isiah Roberts, 22, Floyds Knobs, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Clarence Jenkins, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of a controlled substance, (schedule I-IV)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Troy E. Cox, 48, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)

Juwan C. Lebeau, 26, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Jabin R. Apple, 39, Orleans, possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drug

Victor A. Parker, 24, New Albany, domestic battery

Windsor A. Ballard, 50, Clarksville, warrant

Rocky L. King, 38, Louisville, warrant

Rachel L. Thomas, 28, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Daniel R. Griffin, 54, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), possession of methamphetamine)

Jasaun M. Harden, 26, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)

Jon T. Costin, 26, Sellersburg, needs to sign a waiver of extradition for Morgan County, AL

Richard Allen Arensman Jr., 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Michael Donovan Martin, 29, Clarksville, domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness

Edward Michael Sark, 19, Clarksville, carrying a handgun without a license, criminal recklessness with a firearm, hold for Clark County

Frank Allen Washington, 38, Utica, NY, needs to sign a waiver of extradition for Missouri

Cameron Ralphyale Trevor Brown, 36, New Albany, burglary, criminal mischief

Todd F. Russell, 43, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Ricky Steven Robb Jr., 37, New Albany, habitual traffic violator, possession of a narcotic drug

Aaron Irvin Alvey, 30, warrant

RELEASED

Kelly D. Emery, 46, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior

Martin D. Keach, 54, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

Rodney J. Redden, 29, New Albany, resisting law enforcement

Krystal K. Curry, 35, Charlestown, theft

Herbert L. Clifford, 52, Elizabeth, warrant

Frank A. Townsend Jr., 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Nena F. Doty, 40, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Grant Kristian Gibson, 18, driving while intoxicated

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you