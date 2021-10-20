CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Katherine L. Jeffries, 45, Otisco, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Diallo Ikakoze, 20, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Carrie Wisman, 43, New Middletown, court order return
Nia Faeron Bottoms, 55, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, possession or use of legend drug or precursor
James Brandon Hill, 42, Prestonville, KY, warrant (felony)
William Rodney Washburn, 35, New Albany, court order return
Robert Mullins, 41, no address listed, sex offender registration violations (prior), resisting law enforcement
Kara Lynn Fried, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Elena Autumn Powers, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Heather Ashley Farrear, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Ariel Allen, 29, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Anthony David Sneed, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Darwin E. Stevenson, 49, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Terry W. Marcum, 44, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Adam Paul Osborne, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Thinh Hoang Phan, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Walter Grau Avila, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Calvin L. Gore, 43, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Harrison County
Brett L. Walker, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jodi A. Reynolds, 40, Bloomington, warrant (failure to appear)
Eric M. Word, 30, New Albany, warrant
Charity M. Asbury 35, Madison, warrant (failure to appear)
Justin L. Adams, 39, Rockport, warrant (failure to appear)
Brian A. Barnes Davies, 19, Louisville, warrant
Timothy L. Weiss, 41, Allendale, IL, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.