CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Katherine L. Jeffries, 45, Otisco, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

Diallo Ikakoze, 20, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Carrie Wisman, 43, New Middletown, court order return

Nia Faeron Bottoms, 55, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, possession or use of legend drug or precursor

James Brandon Hill, 42, Prestonville, KY, warrant (felony)

William Rodney Washburn, 35, New Albany, court order return

Robert Mullins, 41, no address listed, sex offender registration violations (prior), resisting law enforcement

Kara Lynn Fried, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Elena Autumn Powers, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Heather Ashley Farrear, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Ariel Allen, 29, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Anthony David Sneed, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Darwin E. Stevenson, 49, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Terry W. Marcum, 44, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Adam Paul Osborne, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Thinh Hoang Phan, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Walter Grau Avila, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Calvin L. Gore, 43, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Harrison County

Brett L. Walker, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jodi A. Reynolds, 40, Bloomington, warrant (failure to appear)

Eric M. Word, 30, New Albany, warrant

Charity M. Asbury 35, Madison, warrant (failure to appear)

Justin L. Adams, 39, Rockport, warrant (failure to appear)

Brian A. Barnes Davies, 19, Louisville, warrant

Timothy L. Weiss, 41, Allendale, IL, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

None

