CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Troy Allen Redfoot, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Leah Summer Fowler, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Charles Curtis Kelley, 48, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

William Frank West, 68, Orleans, warrant (felony)

Travis Kent Cheatham Puckett, 50, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Ronald William Boatwright Jr., 47, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Nickolas B. Webster, 28, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession or use of legend drug or precursor

Devin Scott Maddox, 28, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Christopher Allen Laster, 26, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession or use of legend drug or precursor, operator never licensed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Van Ro Tune, 25, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal), battery (public safety official engaged in official duties), resisting law enforcement

RELEASED

Thomas Oetinger, 37, no address listed, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), driving while intoxicated (controlled substance), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Emmy L. Malyska, 22, New Albany, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Dwight A. Schmitt, 69, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Charnisha J. Lewis, 25, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Wendy G. Stocks, 46, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Mahala E. Meyer, 46, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of syringe

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video