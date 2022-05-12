CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Troy Allen Redfoot, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Leah Summer Fowler, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Charles Curtis Kelley, 48, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
William Frank West, 68, Orleans, warrant (felony)
Travis Kent Cheatham Puckett, 50, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Ronald William Boatwright Jr., 47, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Nickolas B. Webster, 28, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession or use of legend drug or precursor
Devin Scott Maddox, 28, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Christopher Allen Laster, 26, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession or use of legend drug or precursor, operator never licensed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Van Ro Tune, 25, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal), battery (public safety official engaged in official duties), resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
Thomas Oetinger, 37, no address listed, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), driving while intoxicated (controlled substance), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Emmy L. Malyska, 22, New Albany, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Dwight A. Schmitt, 69, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Charnisha J. Lewis, 25, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Wendy G. Stocks, 46, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Mahala E. Meyer, 46, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of syringe
RELEASED
None
