BOOKED-IN

Rigoberto Chapman Hastie, 46, no address listed, pointing a loaded firearm, intimidation with a weapon, criminal confinement

Roger Alan Casey II, 18, Otisco, identity deception, warrant (felony)

Elijah DeShaun Smith, 18, Jeffersonville, intimidation, strangulation, domestic battery

Paul S. Lloyd, 34, Borden, warrant (felony)

Katherine J. Lunsford, 37, Madison, court order return

Daniel L. Schultz, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Brittany Ann Reynolds, 30, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by drugs

Tyler C. Hammill, 22, Lexington, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance (schedule l-IV with enhancing circumstances), maintaining a common nuisance

Charles Curtis Kelley, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Santana Marie Whitman, 32, New Albany, probation violation, warrant (felony)

Stephen B. Adams, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Shaun K. Kennedy, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher David Slaughter, 39, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

William Edward Lewis, 36, no address listed, invasion of privacy

Samantha A. Waldridge, 50, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Stacy Jo Carmack, 33, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Jesus Gonzalo Reyes-Torres, 33, Louisville, operator never licensed, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Mike Dean Prather, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Chaunsey Diontae Hillard, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Christopher William Douglas, 35, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jesse C. Pryor, 41, Fisherville, KY, driving while intoxicated

Elvin N. Torres, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Hannah A. Winburn 30, no address listed, intimidation (threat to commit forcible felony)

Austin Lee Hamilton, 28, Brazil, driving while intoxicated

Veronica M. Atkins, 42, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of paraphernalia

John M. Gribbs, 36, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Andrew Victor Coy, 51, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Elicia N. Tutt, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Zach Campbell, 24, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Dustin Louis Waldo-Fehr, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Courtney Leigh Varrick, 35, New Albany, intimidation, battery

Ben Michael Goodman, 45, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, strangulation

Todd Combs, 43, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Sierra Shane Briscoe, 26, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

Kenneth Dwight Worrall Jr., 62, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only)

Vipul Patel, 39, Franklin, criminal mischief, theft (shoplifting), public intoxication by drugs

Juan Antonio Lopez, 19, no address listed, public intoxication by drugs, driving while intoxicated

Ashley Mare Cotton, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Charlotte Busm, 49, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Kimberly M. Wilcox, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Taren Michelle Newbolt, 39, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

BOOKED-IN

David J. Speer Jr., 67, Abbeyville, AL, public nudity, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, theft, disorderly conduct

Waylon T. Bowling, 45, Waynesburg, KY, warrant

Katherine R. Kern, 51, New Albany, trespassing

Rhonda S. Emery, 45, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Tessa Hardin, 22, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Kevin A. Rowley 32 , Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Anthony J. Smith, 29, New Albany, unlawful carrying of a handgun, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County

Kyle Dwight Wade, 42, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior)

Alyssa Bryant, 21, Louisville, hold for Louisville Metro (needs waiver)

Aaron Todd Evans, 52, Floyds Knobs, warrant

Breana Priscilla Reed, 28, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license (prior), auto theft

Kyle Matthew Nichols, 43, Hardinsburg, driving while suspended (prior), hold for Orange County

Patricia A. Speedy, 59, Louisville, false informing, hold for Clark County

Andre M. Epps, 45, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael P. Swift Sr., 38, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Harrison County

Ashley M. Cotton, 29, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Orjana G. Shepherd, 21, Jasper, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Dubois County

Terry R. Daffron, 56, Salem, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Washington County

Eleshia D. Manning, 35, no address listed, disorderly conduct

Cara L. Melton, 50, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Victoria E. Denkler, 33, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

David W. Baird, 38, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole), possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Donnie R. Schildknecht, 35, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Carl Battiste Jr., 38, New Albany

Tyler K. Martin, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (failure to appear)

