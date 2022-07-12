BOOKED-IN
Rigoberto Chapman Hastie, 46, no address listed, pointing a loaded firearm, intimidation with a weapon, criminal confinement
Roger Alan Casey II, 18, Otisco, identity deception, warrant (felony)
Elijah DeShaun Smith, 18, Jeffersonville, intimidation, strangulation, domestic battery
Paul S. Lloyd, 34, Borden, warrant (felony)
Katherine J. Lunsford, 37, Madison, court order return
Daniel L. Schultz, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Brittany Ann Reynolds, 30, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by drugs
Tyler C. Hammill, 22, Lexington, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance (schedule l-IV with enhancing circumstances), maintaining a common nuisance
Charles Curtis Kelley, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Santana Marie Whitman, 32, New Albany, probation violation, warrant (felony)
Stephen B. Adams, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Shaun K. Kennedy, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher David Slaughter, 39, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
William Edward Lewis, 36, no address listed, invasion of privacy
Samantha A. Waldridge, 50, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Stacy Jo Carmack, 33, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Jesus Gonzalo Reyes-Torres, 33, Louisville, operator never licensed, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Mike Dean Prather, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Chaunsey Diontae Hillard, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Christopher William Douglas, 35, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jesse C. Pryor, 41, Fisherville, KY, driving while intoxicated
Elvin N. Torres, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Hannah A. Winburn 30, no address listed, intimidation (threat to commit forcible felony)
Austin Lee Hamilton, 28, Brazil, driving while intoxicated
Veronica M. Atkins, 42, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of paraphernalia
John M. Gribbs, 36, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Andrew Victor Coy, 51, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Elicia N. Tutt, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Zach Campbell, 24, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Dustin Louis Waldo-Fehr, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Courtney Leigh Varrick, 35, New Albany, intimidation, battery
Ben Michael Goodman, 45, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, strangulation
Todd Combs, 43, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Sierra Shane Briscoe, 26, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
Kenneth Dwight Worrall Jr., 62, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only)
Vipul Patel, 39, Franklin, criminal mischief, theft (shoplifting), public intoxication by drugs
Juan Antonio Lopez, 19, no address listed, public intoxication by drugs, driving while intoxicated
Ashley Mare Cotton, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Charlotte Busm, 49, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Kimberly M. Wilcox, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Taren Michelle Newbolt, 39, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
BOOKED-IN
David J. Speer Jr., 67, Abbeyville, AL, public nudity, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, theft, disorderly conduct
Waylon T. Bowling, 45, Waynesburg, KY, warrant
Katherine R. Kern, 51, New Albany, trespassing
Rhonda S. Emery, 45, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Tessa Hardin, 22, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Kevin A. Rowley 32 , Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Anthony J. Smith, 29, New Albany, unlawful carrying of a handgun, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
Kyle Dwight Wade, 42, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior)
Alyssa Bryant, 21, Louisville, hold for Louisville Metro (needs waiver)
Aaron Todd Evans, 52, Floyds Knobs, warrant
Breana Priscilla Reed, 28, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license (prior), auto theft
Kyle Matthew Nichols, 43, Hardinsburg, driving while suspended (prior), hold for Orange County
Patricia A. Speedy, 59, Louisville, false informing, hold for Clark County
Andre M. Epps, 45, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael P. Swift Sr., 38, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Harrison County
Ashley M. Cotton, 29, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Orjana G. Shepherd, 21, Jasper, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Dubois County
Terry R. Daffron, 56, Salem, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Washington County
Eleshia D. Manning, 35, no address listed, disorderly conduct
Cara L. Melton, 50, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Victoria E. Denkler, 33, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
David W. Baird, 38, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole), possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Donnie R. Schildknecht, 35, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Carl Battiste Jr., 38, New Albany
Tyler K. Martin, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (failure to appear)
