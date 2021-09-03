CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christopher Michael Anthony Tinsley, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)

April Rene Snyder, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, hold for other agency (felony)

Jeremy Shawn Phillips, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Rodney Joshua Redden, 30, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

George Eric Mullins, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Gail A. Miller, 64, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Shane Tyler James, 31, Otisco, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Daniel R. Griffin, 54, no address listed, violation of parole

Jenzelle L. Sharp, 23, Borden, warrant (violation of parole)

Nelson J. Emery, 26, New Albany warrant, (hold for Harrison County)

Haoliver S. Palmer, 21, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Emily L. Gehlbach, 33, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)

James P. Linder, 50, Clarksville, warrant

RELEASED

Krystal M. Palazzo, 38, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

