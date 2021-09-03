CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christopher Michael Anthony Tinsley, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)
April Rene Snyder, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, hold for other agency (felony)
Jeremy Shawn Phillips, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Rodney Joshua Redden, 30, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
George Eric Mullins, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Gail A. Miller, 64, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Shane Tyler James, 31, Otisco, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Daniel R. Griffin, 54, no address listed, violation of parole
Jenzelle L. Sharp, 23, Borden, warrant (violation of parole)
Nelson J. Emery, 26, New Albany warrant, (hold for Harrison County)
Haoliver S. Palmer, 21, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Emily L. Gehlbach, 33, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)
James P. Linder, 50, Clarksville, warrant
RELEASED
Krystal M. Palazzo, 38, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.