CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Steven McDaniel, 56, Carmel, hold for U.S. Marshall

Leon Perry, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Ryan Andrew Moody, 44, Columbus, hold for U.S. Marshall

Emmanuel Jossue Valdez-Tovar, 32, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jennifer Lynn Fox, 41, Lexington, warrant (felony)

Sidnie Maurand Hunter, 28, Madison, warrant (felony)

John Lee Green Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Darnell J. Shirley, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Matthew J. Langdon , 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Ashley Danielle Deaton, 33, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l)

Hisham Abdalla Sam, 18, Charlestown, theft of motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), legend drug possession, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

RELEASED

Jinny Marie Vaughn, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Fernando Raul Martinez Vega, 32, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed

Chelsea Steadman, 25, no address listed, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, possession of syringe

Brandon Ray Kern, 36, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting), driving while suspended (prior conviction)

Danielle Jeanette Grant, 31, New Albany, theft (shoplifting)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Charles A. Clayton, 48, Louisville, needs to sign a waiver for Lawrence County, MI

Molly S. Woodall, 33, New Middletown, warrant (violation of parole)

Marlena N. James, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Cameron T. Coy, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Dylan M. Lester, 29, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Taezyonna M. Taylor, 21, Louisville warrant

