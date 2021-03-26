CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Steven McDaniel, 56, Carmel, hold for U.S. Marshall
Leon Perry, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Ryan Andrew Moody, 44, Columbus, hold for U.S. Marshall
Emmanuel Jossue Valdez-Tovar, 32, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jennifer Lynn Fox, 41, Lexington, warrant (felony)
Sidnie Maurand Hunter, 28, Madison, warrant (felony)
John Lee Green Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Darnell J. Shirley, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Matthew J. Langdon , 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Ashley Danielle Deaton, 33, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l)
Hisham Abdalla Sam, 18, Charlestown, theft of motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), legend drug possession, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
RELEASED
Jinny Marie Vaughn, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Fernando Raul Martinez Vega, 32, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed
Chelsea Steadman, 25, no address listed, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, possession of syringe
Brandon Ray Kern, 36, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting), driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Danielle Jeanette Grant, 31, New Albany, theft (shoplifting)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Charles A. Clayton, 48, Louisville, needs to sign a waiver for Lawrence County, MI
Molly S. Woodall, 33, New Middletown, warrant (violation of parole)
Marlena N. James, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Cameron T. Coy, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Dylan M. Lester, 29, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Taezyonna M. Taylor, 21, Louisville warrant
