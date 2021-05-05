BOOKED-IN
Zachary R. White, 30, Memphis, driving while intoxicated
Douglas A. Pupo-Reynaldo, 46, no address listed, fraud, hold for other agency (felony)
Julie A. Lawson, 45, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Akeen Thornton, 32, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Trevor Allen Money, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Natasha Nicole Black, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jacob Williamson, 45, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Jordan Taylor Etheridge, 25, Henryville, invasion of privacy
Michael Shawn Madden, 41, Muncie, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kanden Jamar Davey, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Javon Baynes, 44, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Tyran E. Morris, 54, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Brian Scott Hagan, 51, Laconia, warrant (felony)
Bret Thomas Lecroy, 31, Jeffersonville, court order return
Jude T. Salmon, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jena Taylor, 35, Jeffersonville, battery (bodily injury to other person)
BOOKED-IN
Erik E. Byers, 38, Floyds Knobs, warrant
Richard K. Hamilton, 31, Milton, KY, warrant
Gary I. Sears, 33, Greenville, warrant
RELEASED
Anthony K. McGee, 28, New Albany, warrant
