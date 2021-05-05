BOOKED-IN

Zachary R. White, 30, Memphis, driving while intoxicated

Douglas A. Pupo-Reynaldo, 46, no address listed, fraud, hold for other agency (felony)

Julie A. Lawson, 45, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Akeen Thornton, 32, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Trevor Allen Money, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Natasha Nicole Black, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jacob Williamson, 45, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Jordan Taylor Etheridge, 25, Henryville, invasion of privacy

Michael Shawn Madden, 41, Muncie, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kanden Jamar Davey, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Javon Baynes, 44, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Tyran E. Morris, 54, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Brian Scott Hagan, 51, Laconia, warrant (felony)

Bret Thomas Lecroy, 31, Jeffersonville, court order return

Jude T. Salmon, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jena Taylor, 35, Jeffersonville, battery (bodily injury to other person)

BOOKED-IN

Erik E. Byers, 38, Floyds Knobs, warrant

Richard K. Hamilton, 31, Milton, KY, warrant

Gary I. Sears, 33, Greenville, warrant

RELEASED

Anthony K. McGee, 28, New Albany, warrant

