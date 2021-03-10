CLARK COUNTY

Charles Arnold Abell, 56, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Sarah R. Spicer, 32, Austin, warrant (felony)

Erendira Mijangos Ortega, 37, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)

Michael G. Gaddis, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Holly Marie Morgan, 37, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Justin L. Whitsitt, 40, Otisco, warrant (felony)

Amber Nicole Davis, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Salina K. Garrard, 23, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shelby Elyse Fields, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lanetta Marie Hunter, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Katina Lynn Morgan, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Kristina Lynn Ober, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Granville Clay Myers, 42, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Joshua N. Bowman, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Kenneth Paul Hulsey, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michael Joseph Summit, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Joshua Thurman Smith, 36, Jeffersonville, intimidation, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, public intoxication of alcohol

Rebecca Abell, 40, no address listed, theft (shoplifting), possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Mary Elizabeth Simms, 43, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession or a controlled substance (schedule l), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Kayla Ann Thompson, 22, Clarksville, residential entry (burglary, breaking and entering)

Trenton Lee Patterson, 20, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Randall Dewayne Prather, 41, Kokomo, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Donald Caffrey, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Rion Joseph Graves, 23, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (packed to appear to be THC hemp extract, operator never licensed

Andrew David Langdon, 36, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), criminal recklessness, reckless driving

Jamar Durr, 35, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

Steven W. Strange, 35, Elizabethtown KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael S. Johnson, 69, New Albany, habitual traffic violator

Andrew B. Carman, 19, Louisville, possession of marijuana, possession of handgun without permit, dealing marijuana

Johnnie D. Ross, 52, New Albany, warrant

Charles A. Clayton, 48, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), hold out of Missouri

Julie G. Cooley, 47, Palmyra, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance

James E. McCoy, 44, Palmyra, carry a firearm without a permit, felon in possession of a firearm

Russell W. Hodge, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Brandon J. Coots, 19, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), possession of methamphetamine

Mary V. Johnson, 33, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, hold for Clark County

Christopher L. Atkins, 44, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, theft, possession of controlled substance, hold for Harrison County

Haley N. Weathers, 27, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Jermal O. Pottinger, 24, Louisville, warrant (violation of day reporting)

