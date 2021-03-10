CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Charles Arnold Abell, 56, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Sarah R. Spicer, 32, Austin, warrant (felony)
Erendira Mijangos Ortega, 37, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)
Michael G. Gaddis, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Holly Marie Morgan, 37, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Justin L. Whitsitt, 40, Otisco, warrant (felony)
Amber Nicole Davis, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Salina K. Garrard, 23, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shelby Elyse Fields, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lanetta Marie Hunter, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Katina Lynn Morgan, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Kristina Lynn Ober, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Granville Clay Myers, 42, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Joshua N. Bowman, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Kenneth Paul Hulsey, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael Joseph Summit, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Joshua Thurman Smith, 36, Jeffersonville, intimidation, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, public intoxication of alcohol
Rebecca Abell, 40, no address listed, theft (shoplifting), possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Mary Elizabeth Simms, 43, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession or a controlled substance (schedule l), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Kayla Ann Thompson, 22, Clarksville, residential entry (burglary, breaking and entering)
Trenton Lee Patterson, 20, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Randall Dewayne Prather, 41, Kokomo, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Donald Caffrey, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Rion Joseph Graves, 23, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (packed to appear to be THC hemp extract, operator never licensed
Andrew David Langdon, 36, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), criminal recklessness, reckless driving
Jamar Durr, 35, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Steven W. Strange, 35, Elizabethtown KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael S. Johnson, 69, New Albany, habitual traffic violator
Andrew B. Carman, 19, Louisville, possession of marijuana, possession of handgun without permit, dealing marijuana
Johnnie D. Ross, 52, New Albany, warrant
Charles A. Clayton, 48, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), hold out of Missouri
Julie G. Cooley, 47, Palmyra, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance
James E. McCoy, 44, Palmyra, carry a firearm without a permit, felon in possession of a firearm
Russell W. Hodge, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Brandon J. Coots, 19, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), possession of methamphetamine
Mary V. Johnson, 33, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, hold for Clark County
Christopher L. Atkins, 44, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, theft, possession of controlled substance, hold for Harrison County
Haley N. Weathers, 27, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Jermal O. Pottinger, 24, Louisville, warrant (violation of day reporting)
