BOOKED-IN

Jason Lee Mason, 39, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dustin Tyler Meade, 35, Corydon, warrant (felony)

Ryan O’Neal Christmas, 34, Bainbridge, GA, hold for other agency (felony)

Amy Leigh Bullock, 42, Brandenburg, KY, hold for other agency (felony)

Jason Aaron Clary, 35, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, residential entry

Mario Rodriguez, 35, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Jeffery Curtis, 33, no address listed, criminal recklessness (shooting firearm into dwelling or building), battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, resisting law enforcement

Andrew Craig Farney, 31, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Mario Succea, 31, Evansville, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

Emily L. Gehlbach, 34, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)

Corbyn J. Merten, 18, New Albany, warrant

Nathan H. Green, 41, Hopkinsville, KY, possession of syringe, possession of a handgun without a permit, hold for Bartholomew County, IN

Mandy N. Burgess, 42, Bedford, possession of methamphetamine

Raymond F. Toops, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Matthew A. Marshall, 50, no address listed, disorderly conduct

RELEASED

None

