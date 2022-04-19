BOOKED-IN
Jason Lee Mason, 39, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dustin Tyler Meade, 35, Corydon, warrant (felony)
Ryan O’Neal Christmas, 34, Bainbridge, GA, hold for other agency (felony)
Amy Leigh Bullock, 42, Brandenburg, KY, hold for other agency (felony)
Jason Aaron Clary, 35, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, residential entry
Mario Rodriguez, 35, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Jeffery Curtis, 33, no address listed, criminal recklessness (shooting firearm into dwelling or building), battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, resisting law enforcement
Andrew Craig Farney, 31, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Mario Succea, 31, Evansville, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Emily L. Gehlbach, 34, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)
Corbyn J. Merten, 18, New Albany, warrant
Nathan H. Green, 41, Hopkinsville, KY, possession of syringe, possession of a handgun without a permit, hold for Bartholomew County, IN
Mandy N. Burgess, 42, Bedford, possession of methamphetamine
Raymond F. Toops, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Matthew A. Marshall, 50, no address listed, disorderly conduct
RELEASED
None
