CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Vincent N. Hoover, 43, Greensburg, carry handgun without license, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, dealing cocaine or narcotic, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Austin Gregory Combs, 27, Mount Vernon, warrant (felony)

Michelle N. Harris, 35, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kalab Ray Golden, 27, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Adrian Myers, 41, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Amanda P. Bratcher, 48, Charlestown, court order return

Esteban Marcos Gutierrez, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Andreaus Jackson, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Vincent Montrese Richardson, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Herbert Nelson, 61, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Andrew Thomas Lee, 39, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)

Jeremy Bary, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Crystal D. Ernspiker, 45, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kadena Gail Self, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Katherine Ann Cooper, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

William Whalin, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Chad Allen Landers, 39, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

John Baxter. 32, New Salisbury, warrant

Michael A. Miller, 29, New Albany, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement, refusal to identify

Marissa B. Sparks, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant

Wesley L. Musser, 38, no address listed, disorderly conduct, refusal to identify

Gustavo Salvador-Reyes, 46, Corydon, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating without ever receiving a license

Reyshone M. McIntosh, 39, Jeffersonville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a handgun without license

RELEASED

None

