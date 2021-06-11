CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Vincent N. Hoover, 43, Greensburg, carry handgun without license, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, dealing cocaine or narcotic, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Austin Gregory Combs, 27, Mount Vernon, warrant (felony)
Michelle N. Harris, 35, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kalab Ray Golden, 27, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Adrian Myers, 41, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Amanda P. Bratcher, 48, Charlestown, court order return
Esteban Marcos Gutierrez, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Andreaus Jackson, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Vincent Montrese Richardson, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Herbert Nelson, 61, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Andrew Thomas Lee, 39, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)
Jeremy Bary, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Crystal D. Ernspiker, 45, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kadena Gail Self, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Katherine Ann Cooper, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
William Whalin, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Chad Allen Landers, 39, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
John Baxter. 32, New Salisbury, warrant
Michael A. Miller, 29, New Albany, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement, refusal to identify
Marissa B. Sparks, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant
Wesley L. Musser, 38, no address listed, disorderly conduct, refusal to identify
Gustavo Salvador-Reyes, 46, Corydon, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating without ever receiving a license
Reyshone M. McIntosh, 39, Jeffersonville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a handgun without license
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.