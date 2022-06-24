BOOKED-IN

Nicole Rachelle Turner 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Randall Glenn Evans, 65, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Jason Dell Martin, 46, Seymour, warrant (felony)

Nicklaus Edward Neal, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Tessa Marie Day, 31, Charlestown, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Teresa Ann Wallace, 54, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Bobby Joe Liddick II, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Angela Lynne Becht, 45, Clarksville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), hold for other agency (felony)

Isaiah William Fitzpatrick, 34, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Christopher Carl Misamore, 39, Jeffersonville, failure to appear on initial warrant, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Megan R. Moore, 30, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Roger P. Schmidlap, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Ashton Lynn Keith, 22, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)

Keith G. Jewell, 52, New Albany, disorderly conduct

BOOKED-IN

Ronald D. Odler, 60, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun without a license

Mike L. Odle, 55, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Davis R. Slate, 42, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Anthony R. Mays, 60, no address listed, criminal trespass

Christopher A. Plowmen, 33, Underwood, battery, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

William Clark, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Kaleb M. Ehalt, 25, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

