BOOKED-IN
Nicole Rachelle Turner 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Randall Glenn Evans, 65, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Jason Dell Martin, 46, Seymour, warrant (felony)
Nicklaus Edward Neal, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Tessa Marie Day, 31, Charlestown, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Teresa Ann Wallace, 54, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Bobby Joe Liddick II, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Angela Lynne Becht, 45, Clarksville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), hold for other agency (felony)
Isaiah William Fitzpatrick, 34, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Christopher Carl Misamore, 39, Jeffersonville, failure to appear on initial warrant, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Megan R. Moore, 30, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Roger P. Schmidlap, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Ashton Lynn Keith, 22, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)
Keith G. Jewell, 52, New Albany, disorderly conduct
BOOKED-IN
Ronald D. Odler, 60, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun without a license
Mike L. Odle, 55, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Davis R. Slate, 42, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Anthony R. Mays, 60, no address listed, criminal trespass
Christopher A. Plowmen, 33, Underwood, battery, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
William Clark, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Kaleb M. Ehalt, 25, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
William Clark, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.