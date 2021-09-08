CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brett Walker, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement
Joshua Brian Wolfe, 30, New Albany, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery, strangulation, criminal confinement, invasion of privacy
Luis Antonio Alameda III, 39, no address listed, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Shawn Thomas Cissell, 40, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Patricia Lynn Nagra, 46, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement
Tyrese Bo Shawn Barger, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Devon Scott Ison, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Gusty Joanne Blankenbaker, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Kyle Goodman, 19, Sellersburg, illegal possession of alcohol, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Joseph K. Weatherford, 45, no address listed, burglary, criminal mischief
Michael J. McDonald, 46, New Albany, warrant
Michael C. O'Dell, 42, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of controlled substance, dealing marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance
Sheila A. Moch, 39, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia
Lisa M. Murphy, 45, New Albany, possession of hypodermic syringe, hold for Clark County
Lindsey A. Pouw, 20, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, invasion or privacy
Diallo L. Kelly, 25, Markham, IL, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Cook County, IL
Nickolas C. Wedding, 32, New Albany, warrant
Michael L. Wells, 51, no address listed, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville
RELEASED
None
