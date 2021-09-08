CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brett Walker, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement

Joshua Brian Wolfe, 30, New Albany, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery, strangulation, criminal confinement, invasion of privacy

Luis Antonio Alameda III, 39, no address listed, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Shawn Thomas Cissell, 40, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Patricia Lynn Nagra, 46, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement

Tyrese Bo Shawn Barger, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Devon Scott Ison, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Gusty Joanne Blankenbaker, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Kyle Goodman, 19, Sellersburg, illegal possession of alcohol, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Joseph K. Weatherford, 45, no address listed, burglary, criminal mischief

Michael J. McDonald, 46, New Albany, warrant

Michael C. O'Dell, 42, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of controlled substance, dealing marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance

Sheila A. Moch, 39, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia

Lisa M. Murphy, 45, New Albany, possession of hypodermic syringe, hold for Clark County

Lindsey A. Pouw, 20, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, invasion or privacy

Diallo L. Kelly, 25, Markham, IL, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Cook County, IL

Nickolas C. Wedding, 32, New Albany, warrant

Michael L. Wells, 51, no address listed, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville

RELEASED

None

