BOOKED-IN
Shelby A. Johnson, 56, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of paraphernalia
Bernard Henry Kirk, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Braylin L. Hardin, 27, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jessica Lynn Jaggers, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Walter Lee Middleton, 38, Charlestown, assisting a criminal
Jason Thomas Spicer, 36, Borden, parole violation
Ronald Jackson Collins 53, Clarksville, visiting a common nuisance (sale of alcohol), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Carlene Elizabeth Walther, 59, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), maintaining a common nuisance (sale of alcohol)
Benjamin Clifford Todd, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Adam Helm, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), domestic battery, criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement
Tyler K. Terry, 31, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Adam M. Kessinger, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
John Demander Robinson III, 39, Montgomery, AL, warrant (misdemeanor), embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care)
Buddy Poindexter, 42, no address listed, theft (shoplifting)
BOOKED-IN
Donta D. Hobson, 28, New Albany, warrant
Leonard L. Bartlett, 32, Konxers, GA, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun without a license
Ahmad Holman, 26, Louisville, possession of marijuana (prior), dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a handgun without a license
Stacy D. Hubert, 18, New Albany, robbery
Jeremiah D. Tyler, 19, New Albany, robbery, criminal recklessness, theft
Anthony B. Irvin, 57, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, operating without ever obtaining a license (second offense)
Isaiah A. Snyder, 34, Fredericksburg, warrant
Skylar N. Cornell, 21, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)
RELEASED
None
