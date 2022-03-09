BOOKED-IN

Shelby A. Johnson, 56, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of paraphernalia

Bernard Henry Kirk, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Braylin L. Hardin, 27, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jessica Lynn Jaggers, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Walter Lee Middleton, 38, Charlestown, assisting a criminal

Jason Thomas Spicer, 36, Borden, parole violation

Ronald Jackson Collins 53, Clarksville, visiting a common nuisance (sale of alcohol), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Carlene Elizabeth Walther, 59, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), maintaining a common nuisance (sale of alcohol)

Benjamin Clifford Todd, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Adam Helm, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), domestic battery, criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement

Tyler K. Terry, 31, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Adam M. Kessinger, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

John Demander Robinson III, 39, Montgomery, AL, warrant (misdemeanor), embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care)

Buddy Poindexter, 42, no address listed, theft (shoplifting)

BOOKED-IN

Donta D. Hobson, 28, New Albany, warrant

Leonard L. Bartlett, 32, Konxers, GA, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun without a license

Ahmad Holman, 26, Louisville, possession of marijuana (prior), dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a handgun without a license

Stacy D. Hubert, 18, New Albany, robbery

Jeremiah D. Tyler, 19, New Albany, robbery, criminal recklessness, theft

Anthony B. Irvin, 57, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, operating without ever obtaining a license (second offense)

Isaiah A. Snyder, 34, Fredericksburg, warrant

Skylar N. Cornell, 21, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)

RELEASED

None

