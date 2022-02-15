BOOKED-IN

April Shawn Miller, 39, Ellettsville, hold for U. S. Marshall

Jeremiah Brady Robison, 37, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Logan Kyle Rudolph, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Dillon R. Davidson, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Tyler Douglas Brown, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Timothy Watling, 29, no address listed, domestic battery

Jessica Leigh Robinson, 27, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Ashley Alcorn, 30, no address listed, disorderly conduct, intimidation

Brooklyn Nicole Taylor, 22, no address listed, warrant (felony), identity deception, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care)

Talli Jane Houston, 43, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Joseph W. Probus, 46, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine

Jennifer Marie Johnson, 29, Underwood, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Akeen E. Thornton, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

Delichia J. Roberts, 41, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Mary A. Edwards, 52, New Albany, warrant

Summer D. Moore, 42, Corbin, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

James A. Walton, 48, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)

Robert L. Kremer, 68, New Albany, warrant

Robert D. Wade, 55, no address listed, criminal trespass

Darrell J. Jordan, 35, Lexington, KY, public intoxication

RELEASED

Pamela S. Brito, 61, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

