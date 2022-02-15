BOOKED-IN
April Shawn Miller, 39, Ellettsville, hold for U. S. Marshall
Jeremiah Brady Robison, 37, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Logan Kyle Rudolph, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Dillon R. Davidson, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Tyler Douglas Brown, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Timothy Watling, 29, no address listed, domestic battery
Jessica Leigh Robinson, 27, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Ashley Alcorn, 30, no address listed, disorderly conduct, intimidation
Brooklyn Nicole Taylor, 22, no address listed, warrant (felony), identity deception, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care)
Talli Jane Houston, 43, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Joseph W. Probus, 46, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine
Jennifer Marie Johnson, 29, Underwood, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Akeen E. Thornton, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Logan Kyle Rudolph, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Delichia J. Roberts, 41, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Mary A. Edwards, 52, New Albany, warrant
Summer D. Moore, 42, Corbin, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
James A. Walton, 48, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)
Robert L. Kremer, 68, New Albany, warrant
Robert D. Wade, 55, no address listed, criminal trespass
Darrell J. Jordan, 35, Lexington, KY, public intoxication
RELEASED
Pamela S. Brito, 61, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
