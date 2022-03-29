BOOKED-IN

Amber Dawn Haley, 24, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Andrew Michael Heller, 36, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Tiffany J. Holben, 33, Hendersonville, TN, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shelby A. Johnson, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Timothy Verret, 57, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Leslie Paul Martin Jr., 41, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

RELEASED

Norma Morales, 36, no address listed, domestic battery

BOOKED-IN

Roy L. Paden Jr., 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Shelby P. Reece, 28, Henryville, warrant (violation of parole)

Sebastian G. Beck, 20, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Malachi I. Reynolds, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Derek J. Hensley, 32, Salem, warrant (failure to appear)

Tags

Trending Video