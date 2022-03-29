BOOKED-IN
Amber Dawn Haley, 24, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Andrew Michael Heller, 36, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Tiffany J. Holben, 33, Hendersonville, TN, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shelby A. Johnson, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Timothy Verret, 57, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Leslie Paul Martin Jr., 41, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
RELEASED
Norma Morales, 36, no address listed, domestic battery
BOOKED-IN
Roy L. Paden Jr., 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Shelby P. Reece, 28, Henryville, warrant (violation of parole)
Sebastian G. Beck, 20, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Malachi I. Reynolds, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Derek J. Hensley, 32, Salem, warrant (failure to appear)
