CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Orlando Ray Mukes, 27, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Justis Storm Davidson, 29, Corydon, warrant (felony)

Thomas B. Hawkins, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Joseph William Baldwin, 49, Madison, driving while intoxicated (accident with serious injury), driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), leaving the scene of an accident, open container prohibited

Keith A. Pilkerton, 28, Louisville, criminal mischief

Stephen B. Stortz, 39, Fort Atkinson, WI, driving while intoxicated

Nicole M. Tritchler, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement, theft (shoplifting)

Starsky J. Kilafwakun, 35, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Alicia Marie Rodriguez, 21, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Eddrick Bruce, 28, Jeffersonville, dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while intoxicated

Rayvon Thyme Givings, 19, Louisville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Rhonda Kay Powell, 65, Jeffersonville, warrant

Justin Lee Reid, 32, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)

Karen Lynn Schimshock, 54, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Brittany N. Doty, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Granville Clay Myers, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Melvin T. Dennis, 36, Louisville, auto theft

RELEASED

Angela Dawn Jackson, 45, Memphis, warrant (failure to appear)

Regina Mae Hubert, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

