CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Orlando Ray Mukes, 27, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Justis Storm Davidson, 29, Corydon, warrant (felony)
Thomas B. Hawkins, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Joseph William Baldwin, 49, Madison, driving while intoxicated (accident with serious injury), driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), leaving the scene of an accident, open container prohibited
Keith A. Pilkerton, 28, Louisville, criminal mischief
Stephen B. Stortz, 39, Fort Atkinson, WI, driving while intoxicated
Nicole M. Tritchler, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement, theft (shoplifting)
Starsky J. Kilafwakun, 35, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Alicia Marie Rodriguez, 21, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Eddrick Bruce, 28, Jeffersonville, dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while intoxicated
Rayvon Thyme Givings, 19, Louisville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Rhonda Kay Powell, 65, Jeffersonville, warrant
Justin Lee Reid, 32, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)
Karen Lynn Schimshock, 54, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Brittany N. Doty, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Granville Clay Myers, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Melvin T. Dennis, 36, Louisville, auto theft
RELEASED
Angela Dawn Jackson, 45, Memphis, warrant (failure to appear)
Regina Mae Hubert, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
