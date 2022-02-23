CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Zachary Atwood, 30, no address listed, domestic battery, criminal confinement
Christopher Duane Fischer, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Roy Looker, 58, Lawrenceburgh, TN, warrant (felony)
Patrick Jacob Crum Jr., 20, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, interference with reporting crime
Keaunte Copez Brown-Patterson, 24, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Amber Leigh May, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Justin Aaron Collins, 33, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Eric Scott Fultz, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Charles Curtis Ullrich Jr., 36, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher M. Self, 50, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Jashawn J. White, 23, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without a license
RELEASED
Hannah N. Gillespie, 24, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated
Justin N. Aubrey, 24, Louisville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
Dejan Tomanic, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Marc Leo Blanchette, 48, Sellersburg, battery (injury to other person), disorderly conduct
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Anne E. Allen, 68, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Robert D. Wade, 55, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Seth A. Adams, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Bradley S. Bright, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Joseph F. Allen, 29, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Frederick L. Allen, 38, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Tanea R. Rush, 36, New Albany, auto theft
RELEASED
none
