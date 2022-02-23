CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Zachary Atwood, 30, no address listed, domestic battery, criminal confinement

Christopher Duane Fischer, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Roy Looker, 58, Lawrenceburgh, TN, warrant (felony)

Patrick Jacob Crum Jr., 20, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, interference with reporting crime

Keaunte Copez Brown-Patterson, 24, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Amber Leigh May, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Justin Aaron Collins, 33, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Eric Scott Fultz, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Charles Curtis Ullrich Jr., 36, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher M. Self, 50, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Jashawn J. White, 23, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without a license

RELEASED

Hannah N. Gillespie, 24, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated

Justin N. Aubrey, 24, Louisville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine

Dejan Tomanic, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Marc Leo Blanchette, 48, Sellersburg, battery (injury to other person), disorderly conduct

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Anne E. Allen, 68, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Robert D. Wade, 55, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Seth A. Adams, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Bradley S. Bright, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Joseph F. Allen, 29, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Frederick L. Allen, 38, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Tanea R. Rush, 36, New Albany, auto theft

RELEASED

none

