CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Arthur Ancell, 41, city unknown, resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees), hold for other agency (felony)
Dustin Allen Warford, 33, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Michael Todd Miller, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Thomas H.Stamper, 44, Jeffersonville, battery-no-injury-endangered adult, criminal mischief: loss less than $750
Gary D. Collins, 62, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by drugs
RELEASED
Lauren Jacobs, 35, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees)
Katie A. Maupin, 34, Fort Hood, TX, theft-shoplifting (under $750)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Terrance Donshae Mimes, 34, Cincinnatti, warrant
Naim A. Rashada, 40, Louisville, criminal trespass, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
RELEASED
Jose Luis Tuy, 28, Austin, warrant
Jeremy Paul Karlin, 30, New Albany, warrant (hold for Clark County)
