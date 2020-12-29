CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Arthur Ancell, 41, city unknown, resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees), hold for other agency (felony)

Dustin Allen Warford, 33, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Michael Todd Miller, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Thomas H.Stamper, 44, Jeffersonville, battery-no-injury-endangered adult, criminal mischief: loss less than $750

Gary D. Collins, 62, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by drugs

RELEASED

Lauren Jacobs, 35, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees)

Katie A. Maupin, 34, Fort Hood, TX, theft-shoplifting (under $750)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Terrance Donshae Mimes, 34, Cincinnatti, warrant

Naim A. Rashada, 40, Louisville, criminal trespass, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

RELEASED

Jose Luis Tuy, 28, Austin, warrant

Jeremy Paul Karlin, 30, New Albany, warrant (hold for Clark County)

