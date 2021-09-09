CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Anthony Holland, 28, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate, theft
Nancy Ann Hall, 60, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Ivan Dee Mullins, 45, Otisco, domestic battery
Thomas Michael Perrin, 34, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Ashley Nicole Nelson, 25, Marengo, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Shelly Renee Goldman, 24, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Jonathan M. Brennan, 43, Fredericksburg, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Devon Scott Ison, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Gusty Joanne Blankenbaker, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
James Edward Bowman, 33, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Robert Edward Stepp III, 32, New Albany, theft of motor vehicle parts, resisting law enforcement
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
There were no new intakes
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.