CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Anthony Holland, 28, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate, theft

Nancy Ann Hall, 60, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Ivan Dee Mullins, 45, Otisco, domestic battery

Thomas Michael Perrin, 34, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Ashley Nicole Nelson, 25, Marengo, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Shelly Renee Goldman, 24, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Jonathan M. Brennan, 43, Fredericksburg, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Devon Scott Ison, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Gusty Joanne Blankenbaker, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

James Edward Bowman, 33, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Robert Edward Stepp III, 32, New Albany, theft of motor vehicle parts, resisting law enforcement

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

There were no new intakes

RELEASED

None

