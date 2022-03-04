BOOKED-IN

Wesley A. James, 30, Corydon, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Brandon Alexander Drake, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

David Joel Davis, 44, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)

Brittany J. Jackson, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Dylan Lee Holbrook, 24, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Michael Carter Stollings, 50, Austin, burglary, theft

RELEASED

Herbert L. Edmonds III, 39, Salem, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended (prior conviction)

Julio Enrique Valcarcel Rivera, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

David Allen Pollard, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Michael Lee Grimes, 35, New Albany, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or II drug), possession of methamphetamine

Darrell R. Blevins Jr., 36, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Garmal Jaquan Williams, 27, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, operator never licensed

Ronald W. Wilkerson, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Bart E. Dilling, 52, Borden, possession of methamphetamine

Aaron C.J. Jackson, 37, Georgetown, warrant

Raymond J. Palazzo, 38, New Albany, criminal trespass

Gino J. Williams, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

