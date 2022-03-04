BOOKED-IN
Wesley A. James, 30, Corydon, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Brandon Alexander Drake, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
David Joel Davis, 44, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)
Brittany J. Jackson, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Dylan Lee Holbrook, 24, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Michael Carter Stollings, 50, Austin, burglary, theft
RELEASED
Herbert L. Edmonds III, 39, Salem, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Julio Enrique Valcarcel Rivera, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
David Allen Pollard, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Michael Lee Grimes, 35, New Albany, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or II drug), possession of methamphetamine
Darrell R. Blevins Jr., 36, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Garmal Jaquan Williams, 27, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, operator never licensed
BOOKED-IN
Ronald W. Wilkerson, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Bart E. Dilling, 52, Borden, possession of methamphetamine
Aaron C.J. Jackson, 37, Georgetown, warrant
Raymond J. Palazzo, 38, New Albany, criminal trespass
Gino J. Williams, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.