Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, 29, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), false informing/reporting, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)

Michael Eugene McCauley, 38, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Christopher Luke Evans, 24, Jeffersonville, intimidation, disorderly conduct

Amanda Kay Salesman, 39, Otisco, residential entry, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Razak A. Maniyar, 57, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Christopher Michael Anthony Tinsley, 42, Louisville, robbery

Julie A. Lawson, 45, Clarksville, robbery

Steven William Simpson, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Shawna Marie Pittman, 29, Milltown, warrant (felony)

Quintin Elliott Kemp, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Forrest James Aalderink, 40, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Donald G. Roberts, 71, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)

Michael Cory Oliver, 56, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Allison Kay Beckett, 49, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Jessie Burl Debord Jr., 67, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Julia N. Joseph, 37, New Albany, invasion of privacy, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or ll drug)

Brandon J. Schaefer, 38, Jeffersontown, KY, driving while intoxicated

Jimmy Caldwell, 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Jennifer L. Ware, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Ashlie Renee Gilliatt, 37, Salem, warrant (felony)

Matthew Scott Elliott, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Erica Rae Miller, 32, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tyler Joe Broy, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Mark E. Callison, 42, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or ll drug)

Samantha Ann Broy, 42, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)

Jose Angel Barrera, 29, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed, hold for other agency (felony)

India Sontel McGhee, 28, Jeffersonville, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only)

John Anthony Elbert, 61, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Christopher Lee Nelson Jr., 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Natasha Lynne Parnell, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kaylee R. Strong, 22, Jeffersonville, possession or use or legend drug or precursor, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), driving while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), reckless driving (all violations), leaving the scene of an accident

Larry Wayne Curry, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Wyatt Laurence Kissel, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Daniel Wayne Lucas, 51, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

Jessie Burl Debord Jr., 67, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Joshua A. Davis, 32, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine

Isaiah Mendoza-Gil, 37, Springfield, IL, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed

Jennifer Renee Dunn, 36, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

Kayla Doty, 30, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (accident with injury)

Gregory Mark Dorman, 62, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed (prior unrelated conviction)

Aris L. Brown, 31, New Albany, carry handgun without license

Beth A. Nagle, 49, New Albany, warrant

Brittney N. Hazen, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Ronnie R. Russell, 43, New Albany, warrant

Heather D. Lawson, 29, Fredricksburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of syringe

Hobert W. Love, 51, New Albany, warrant

Shawn P. Williamson, 43, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Thomas M. Perrin, 33, New Albany, unlawful use of 911 system

Chelsea M. Davey, 29, no address listed, disorderly conduct

Daniel L. Shane, 49, no address listed, criminal trespass

Victoria M. McAuley, 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)

Shawn G. Gilbert, 41, Sellersburg, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of syringe

Charles A. Mosby, 21, Evansville, warrant (failure to appear)

Dylan T. Everett, 22, Pekin, warrant (failure to appear)

Jose A. Cortz Barrera, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

David D. Chandler, 44, Louisville, operating a vehicle under the influence (endangering)

Baily K. Schneidau, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Emily L. Maltyska, 21, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Denise N. Buckel, 24, Prospect, KY, operating a vehicle under the influence

Abagail R. Wrenn, 19, Louisville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, illegal consumption

Samuel D. Limeberry, 21, Floyds Knobs, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment)

Shane G. Clarke, 31, New Albany, warrant

Austin N. Shanks, 20, New Albany, public intoxication, minor possession of alcohol

