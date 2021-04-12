CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, 29, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), false informing/reporting, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)
Michael Eugene McCauley, 38, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Christopher Luke Evans, 24, Jeffersonville, intimidation, disorderly conduct
Amanda Kay Salesman, 39, Otisco, residential entry, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Razak A. Maniyar, 57, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Christopher Michael Anthony Tinsley, 42, Louisville, robbery
Julie A. Lawson, 45, Clarksville, robbery
Steven William Simpson, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Shawna Marie Pittman, 29, Milltown, warrant (felony)
Quintin Elliott Kemp, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Forrest James Aalderink, 40, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Donald G. Roberts, 71, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)
Michael Cory Oliver, 56, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Allison Kay Beckett, 49, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Jessie Burl Debord Jr., 67, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Julia N. Joseph, 37, New Albany, invasion of privacy, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or ll drug)
Brandon J. Schaefer, 38, Jeffersontown, KY, driving while intoxicated
Jimmy Caldwell, 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Jennifer L. Ware, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Ashlie Renee Gilliatt, 37, Salem, warrant (felony)
Matthew Scott Elliott, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Erica Rae Miller, 32, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tyler Joe Broy, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Mark E. Callison, 42, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or ll drug)
Samantha Ann Broy, 42, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Jose Angel Barrera, 29, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed, hold for other agency (felony)
India Sontel McGhee, 28, Jeffersonville, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only)
John Anthony Elbert, 61, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Christopher Lee Nelson Jr., 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Natasha Lynne Parnell, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kaylee R. Strong, 22, Jeffersonville, possession or use or legend drug or precursor, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), driving while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), reckless driving (all violations), leaving the scene of an accident
Larry Wayne Curry, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Wyatt Laurence Kissel, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Daniel Wayne Lucas, 51, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Jessie Burl Debord Jr., 67, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Joshua A. Davis, 32, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine
Isaiah Mendoza-Gil, 37, Springfield, IL, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed
Jennifer Renee Dunn, 36, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Kayla Doty, 30, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (accident with injury)
Gregory Mark Dorman, 62, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed (prior unrelated conviction)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Aris L. Brown, 31, New Albany, carry handgun without license
Beth A. Nagle, 49, New Albany, warrant
Brittney N. Hazen, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Ronnie R. Russell, 43, New Albany, warrant
Heather D. Lawson, 29, Fredricksburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of syringe
Hobert W. Love, 51, New Albany, warrant
Shawn P. Williamson, 43, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Thomas M. Perrin, 33, New Albany, unlawful use of 911 system
Chelsea M. Davey, 29, no address listed, disorderly conduct
Daniel L. Shane, 49, no address listed, criminal trespass
Victoria M. McAuley, 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)
Shawn G. Gilbert, 41, Sellersburg, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of syringe
RELEASED
Charles A. Mosby, 21, Evansville, warrant (failure to appear)
Dylan T. Everett, 22, Pekin, warrant (failure to appear)
Jose A. Cortz Barrera, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
David D. Chandler, 44, Louisville, operating a vehicle under the influence (endangering)
Baily K. Schneidau, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Emily L. Maltyska, 21, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Denise N. Buckel, 24, Prospect, KY, operating a vehicle under the influence
Abagail R. Wrenn, 19, Louisville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, illegal consumption
Samuel D. Limeberry, 21, Floyds Knobs, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment)
Shane G. Clarke, 31, New Albany, warrant
Austin N. Shanks, 20, New Albany, public intoxication, minor possession of alcohol
