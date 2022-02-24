BOOKED-IN

Zachary Atwood, 30, no address listed, domestic battery, criminal confinement

Christopher Duane Fischer, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Roy Looker, 58, Lawrenceburgh, TN, warrant (felony)

Patrick Jacob Crum Jr., 20, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, interference with reporting crime

Keaunte Copez Brown-Patterson, 24, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Amber Leigh May, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Justin Aaron Collins, 33, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Eric Scott Fultz, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Charles Curtis Ullrich Jr., 36, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher M. Self, 50, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Jashawn J. White, 23, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without a license

Alan Jay White, 55, no address listed, domestic battery

Chance Montell Miles, 26, New Albany, probation violation

Jasaun Harden, 27, Corydon, warrant (felony)

Joshua Lee Butler, 42, Romney, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Jerry Lee Davey Jr., 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

John Wesley Weathers, 50, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joni Marie Tash, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Megan Lynn McCawley, 28, Marysville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), possession of paraphernalia

Nicholas Hassler, 34, Louisville, theft (motor vehicle), possession of syringe, hold for other agency (felony)

William L. Crawford, 42, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Hannah N. Gillespie, 24, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated

Justin N. Aubrey, 24, Louisville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine

Dejan Tomanic, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Marc Leo Blanchette, 48, Sellersburg, battery (injury to other person), disorderly conduct

BOOKED-IN

Anne E. Allen, 68, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Robert D. Wade, 55, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Seth A. Adams, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Bradley S. Bright, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Joseph F. Allen, 29, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Frederick L. Allen, 38, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Tanea R. Rush, 36, New Albany, auto theft

Kevin P. Konfrst, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Mark E. Hammack, 43, Pekin, possession of methamphetamine

Roy L. Paden Jr., 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole

Bradley J. Applegate, 41, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Michael A. Payne, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Sarah J. Jenkins, 32, Paoli, false informing, assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice

Chad D. Cox, 43, English, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement, false identity statement

Matthew R. Anderson, 42, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Lauren T. Bauer, 33, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana

Anthony L. Baird, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

