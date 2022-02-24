BOOKED-IN
Zachary Atwood, 30, no address listed, domestic battery, criminal confinement
Christopher Duane Fischer, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Roy Looker, 58, Lawrenceburgh, TN, warrant (felony)
Patrick Jacob Crum Jr., 20, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, interference with reporting crime
Keaunte Copez Brown-Patterson, 24, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Amber Leigh May, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Justin Aaron Collins, 33, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Eric Scott Fultz, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Alan Jay White, 55, no address listed, domestic battery
Chance Montell Miles, 26, New Albany, probation violation
Jasaun Harden, 27, Corydon, warrant (felony)
Joshua Lee Butler, 42, Romney, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Jerry Lee Davey Jr., 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
John Wesley Weathers, 50, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joni Marie Tash, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Megan Lynn McCawley, 28, Marysville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), possession of paraphernalia
Nicholas Hassler, 34, Louisville, theft (motor vehicle), possession of syringe, hold for other agency (felony)
William L. Crawford, 42, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Hannah N. Gillespie, 24, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated
Justin N. Aubrey, 24, Louisville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
Dejan Tomanic, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Marc Leo Blanchette, 48, Sellersburg, battery (injury to other person), disorderly conduct
Charles Curtis Ullrich Jr., 36, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher M. Self, 50, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Jashawn J. White, 23, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without a license
BOOKED-IN
Anne E. Allen, 68, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Robert D. Wade, 55, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Seth A. Adams, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Bradley S. Bright, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Joseph F. Allen, 29, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Frederick L. Allen, 38, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Tanea R. Rush, 36, New Albany, auto theft
Kevin P. Konfrst, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Mark E. Hammack, 43, Pekin, possession of methamphetamine
Roy L. Paden Jr., 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole
Bradley J. Applegate, 41, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Michael A. Payne, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Sarah J. Jenkins, 32, Paoli, false informing, assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice
Chad D. Cox, 43, English, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement, false identity statement
Matthew R. Anderson, 42, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Lauren T. Bauer, 33, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana
Anthony L. Baird, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
