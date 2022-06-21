CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

DeShawn D. Edwards, 26, no address listed, resisting law enforcement

Cassidey Lynn Cooper, 19, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Caleb Nathaniel Williams, 24, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Derrick A. Duncan, 39, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Erica Lockett, 42, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Matthew Goodman, 31, Henryville, court order return

Bobby R. Dunn, 76, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michael Wayne Leon, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Javen Reeves, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shawn David Hemingway, 30, Madison, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Burnis Edward Morton III, 54, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Aaron Richard Cisneros, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Albert M. Ishaya, 70, Floyds Knobs, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish with at least 10 pounds of marijuana

Scott Ray Denes, 42, Jeffersonville, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

Roy L. Paden, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Lavictor C. Clarkson, 33, Louisville, leaving the scene of an accident with injury

Elizah Mac Muhammad, 18, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ian Lorel Anson Baker Jr., 23, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed

Jimmie Armando Hernandez, 35, Sellersburg, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)

Michael Wayne Lapp, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Laurie W. Decker, 53, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Javora D. Hall, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ebony L. Shepard, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Stacey Jean Melendez, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Dakota Dee Blocker, 25, Depauw, warrant (felony)

Raynette J. Martinez, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Willetta Lewis, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)

William A. Toney, 30, Leitchfield, KY, warrant (felony)

Walton Clancy Ruggles, 31, Lawrenceburg, KY, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Nathan Wayne Turner, 37, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Rachel Marie Townsend, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Amara G. Taylor, 39, Hanover, warrant (misdemeanor)

Andrew Lee Lawrence, 47, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Ronald R. Jackson Jr., 34, Corydon, theft of motor vehicle

Joseph Alan Poffenbarger, 23, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Russell D. Brumley, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Holly Renee Wilder, 35, Otisco, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Ambrosio Flores Garcia, 44, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Nathaniel M. Covington, 23, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Erin Caine, 38, Greencastle, warrant (felony)

Michael Todd Sullivan, 41, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, dealing in altered property

Jonathan Chase Lyle, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Bradley E. Czachor, 57, Henryville, invasion of privacy

Zane Alexander Strickland, 28, Madison, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Zion Taylor, 21, Dayton, OH, invasion of privacy

Steven Buck, 32, Caneyville, KY, warrant (felony)

Aisha I. Mohamed, 42, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Misty D. Romero, 43, Scottsburg, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of methamphetamine

Kenneth Robert Booth Jr., 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Travis Matthew Prince 20, Borden, possession of alcohol by minor, driving while intoxicated

Jalin Marie Snadon, 22, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Terry Lee Sheets, 28, Greenville, driving while intoxicated

James Stewart Thomas, 45, Henryville, domestic battery

Austin Lucian Firkin, 18, Clarksville, possession of alcohol by minor, driving while intoxicated

Thomas Oetinger, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Douglas Foster Cladwell, 44, Sellersburg, invasion of privacy

Daniel Tamayo Rodriguez, 21, Louisville, criminal recklessness with vehicle, interfering with law enforcement vehicle

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Matthew L. Kruss, 47, New Albany, warrant

Regina F. Fortner, 52, Bowling Green, KY, warrant (violation of parole)

Ariel P. Allen, 29, Memphis, warrant

Monterrio R. Smith, 29, New Salisbury, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)

Randy L. Light, 26, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Christopher L. Grose, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Derek A. Prescott, 51, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Melody K. Sullivan, 44, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Kenneth T. Christopher, 38, Cynthiana, KY, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance

Ashley N. Mullins 32, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Brian D. Dillen, 50, New Albany, warrant

Shawn A. Walker, 25, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher E. Reid, 36, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Ashley L. Schafer, 25, New Albany, intimidation, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, obstruction of justice

Brittany D. Di Martino, 30, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Meredith H. Wells, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Broderick L. Dale, 55, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana

Alberto Galindo Arellano, 37, New Albany, false informing, operator never licensed, driving while intoxicated

Denisha S. Glover, 34, Louisville, possession of controlled substance

