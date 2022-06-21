CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
DeShawn D. Edwards, 26, no address listed, resisting law enforcement
Cassidey Lynn Cooper, 19, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Caleb Nathaniel Williams, 24, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Derrick A. Duncan, 39, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Erica Lockett, 42, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Matthew Goodman, 31, Henryville, court order return
Bobby R. Dunn, 76, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael Wayne Leon, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Javen Reeves, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shawn David Hemingway, 30, Madison, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Burnis Edward Morton III, 54, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Aaron Richard Cisneros, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Albert M. Ishaya, 70, Floyds Knobs, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish with at least 10 pounds of marijuana
Scott Ray Denes, 42, Jeffersonville, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
Roy L. Paden, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Lavictor C. Clarkson, 33, Louisville, leaving the scene of an accident with injury
Elizah Mac Muhammad, 18, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ian Lorel Anson Baker Jr., 23, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed
Jimmie Armando Hernandez, 35, Sellersburg, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)
Michael Wayne Lapp, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Laurie W. Decker, 53, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Javora D. Hall, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ebony L. Shepard, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Stacey Jean Melendez, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Dakota Dee Blocker, 25, Depauw, warrant (felony)
Raynette J. Martinez, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Willetta Lewis, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)
William A. Toney, 30, Leitchfield, KY, warrant (felony)
Walton Clancy Ruggles, 31, Lawrenceburg, KY, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Nathan Wayne Turner, 37, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Rachel Marie Townsend, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Amara G. Taylor, 39, Hanover, warrant (misdemeanor)
Andrew Lee Lawrence, 47, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)
Ronald R. Jackson Jr., 34, Corydon, theft of motor vehicle
Joseph Alan Poffenbarger, 23, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Russell D. Brumley, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Holly Renee Wilder, 35, Otisco, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Ambrosio Flores Garcia, 44, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Nathaniel M. Covington, 23, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Erin Caine, 38, Greencastle, warrant (felony)
Michael Todd Sullivan, 41, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, dealing in altered property
Jonathan Chase Lyle, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Bradley E. Czachor, 57, Henryville, invasion of privacy
Zane Alexander Strickland, 28, Madison, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Zion Taylor, 21, Dayton, OH, invasion of privacy
Steven Buck, 32, Caneyville, KY, warrant (felony)
Aisha I. Mohamed, 42, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Misty D. Romero, 43, Scottsburg, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of methamphetamine
Kenneth Robert Booth Jr., 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Travis Matthew Prince 20, Borden, possession of alcohol by minor, driving while intoxicated
Jalin Marie Snadon, 22, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Terry Lee Sheets, 28, Greenville, driving while intoxicated
James Stewart Thomas, 45, Henryville, domestic battery
Austin Lucian Firkin, 18, Clarksville, possession of alcohol by minor, driving while intoxicated
Thomas Oetinger, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Douglas Foster Cladwell, 44, Sellersburg, invasion of privacy
Daniel Tamayo Rodriguez, 21, Louisville, criminal recklessness with vehicle, interfering with law enforcement vehicle
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Matthew L. Kruss, 47, New Albany, warrant
Regina F. Fortner, 52, Bowling Green, KY, warrant (violation of parole)
Ariel P. Allen, 29, Memphis, warrant
Monterrio R. Smith, 29, New Salisbury, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)
Randy L. Light, 26, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Christopher L. Grose, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Derek A. Prescott, 51, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Melody K. Sullivan, 44, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Kenneth T. Christopher, 38, Cynthiana, KY, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance
Ashley N. Mullins 32, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Brian D. Dillen, 50, New Albany, warrant
Shawn A. Walker, 25, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher E. Reid, 36, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Ashley L. Schafer, 25, New Albany, intimidation, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, obstruction of justice
Brittany D. Di Martino, 30, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Meredith H. Wells, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Broderick L. Dale, 55, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana
Alberto Galindo Arellano, 37, New Albany, false informing, operator never licensed, driving while intoxicated
Denisha S. Glover, 34, Louisville, possession of controlled substance
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.