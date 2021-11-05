CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Ronald Wayne Harrell, 52, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
James N. Chillcutt, 19, Clarksville, invasion of privacy, operator never licensed
Melissa Dawn Karsner, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine
Aaron George Trammell, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Bailey, 52 , no address listed, intimidation, public indecency
Conner Mackenzie Mettling, 29, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Robert A. Taylor, 50, no address listed, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Askmed F. Revazashvili, 25, no address listed, battery (moderate bodily injury), interference with reporting of crime
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michael Anthony Smooth, 60, Louisville, operating without ever receiving a license (second offense), hold for Henrico County, VA
James Patrick Morris III, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Valen Dino Provenza Jr., 31, Henryville, warrant (violation of parole)
Devin Scott Berry, 30, warrant (violation of parole, failure to appear)
Nelson Ray McMahan, 62, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Austin Allen Matzler, 49, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)
Rickey Steven Robb, 55, New Albany, resisting law enforcement (uses vehicle)
Terry L. Pulley, 31, Corydon, possession of a hypodermic syringe, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Deanna L. McLaughlin, 57, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
German Martinez, 24, no address listed, residential entry, criminal mischief, public intoxication
Amanda Hiler, 31, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Lee Ann Nicole Arnold, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.