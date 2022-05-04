BOOKED-IN
Christina L. Bell, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Bryan Scott Hatfield, 27, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Corentia Lorenzo Cousins, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony), battery (resulting in bodily injury)
Andrew Scott Moore, 19, Jeffersonville, domestic battery with injury
Robert O’Neal Liddick, 40, Jeffersonville, residential entry, criminal mischief
Nathan Joshua Rolle, 31, no address listed, criminal mischief
Lauren Elizabeth Jones, 31, Corydon, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer, endangering a person
RELEASED
Jennifer R. Young, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Keana l. Brooks, 23, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Aliza M. Baltimore, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Terrence D. Whitehead, 27, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Anthony Thomas Lee Taylor Jr., 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Hayden A. Cooper, 26, Charlestown, intimidation with a weapon, battery (bodily injury to other person)
Brandon Michael Baird, 31, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Clayton Scott Byerly, 21, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Bobby J. Burnette. 30, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Richard Dale Pearson, 29, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Cayden O’Neal Thomas, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Renee R. O’Neal, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Hannah May Goforth, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Joshua Steven Groce, 23, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Sherica N. Stewart, 45, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Randall W. Patterson, 63, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Lisa R. Bailey, 54, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance
Kurt A. Wright 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Condazz M. Stone, 33, New Albany, theft, battery resulting in bodily injury
John P.J. McCutcheon, 43, New Albany, battery
Michael W. Dreyer, 44, Floyds Knobs, possession of controlled substance, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
RELEASED
Chelsea A. Nichols, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Tyrone K. Major, 51, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Amanda S. Whitehouse, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
