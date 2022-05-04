BOOKED-IN

Christina L. Bell, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Bryan Scott Hatfield, 27, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Corentia Lorenzo Cousins, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony), battery (resulting in bodily injury)

Andrew Scott Moore, 19, Jeffersonville, domestic battery with injury

Robert O’Neal Liddick, 40, Jeffersonville, residential entry, criminal mischief

Nathan Joshua Rolle, 31, no address listed, criminal mischief

Lauren Elizabeth Jones, 31, Corydon, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer, endangering a person

RELEASED

Jennifer R. Young, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Keana l. Brooks, 23, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Aliza M. Baltimore, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Terrence D. Whitehead, 27, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Anthony Thomas Lee Taylor Jr., 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Hayden A. Cooper, 26, Charlestown, intimidation with a weapon, battery (bodily injury to other person)

Brandon Michael Baird, 31, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Clayton Scott Byerly, 21, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Bobby J. Burnette. 30, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Richard Dale Pearson, 29, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Cayden O’Neal Thomas, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Renee R. O’Neal, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Hannah May Goforth, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Joshua Steven Groce, 23, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

Sherica N. Stewart, 45, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Randall W. Patterson, 63, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Lisa R. Bailey, 54, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance

Kurt A. Wright 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Condazz M. Stone, 33, New Albany, theft, battery resulting in bodily injury

John P.J. McCutcheon, 43, New Albany, battery

Michael W. Dreyer, 44, Floyds Knobs, possession of controlled substance, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

RELEASED

Chelsea A. Nichols, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Tyrone K. Major, 51, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Amanda S. Whitehouse, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

