CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christopher Duane Fischer, 52, Jeffersonville, battery (bodily injury to other person), criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)
Eric Scott Hodge, 34, Austin, warrant (felony)
William Garth VanOver, 28, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Terrel L. Watters, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Deangelo Lamont Kindred, 31, New Albany, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct
Stephen D. Ray, 28, Palmyra, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christian Tyler Price, 19, Corydon, warrant (felony)
Damon D. Day, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Fred Benavides, 50, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Chelsey Marquess, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kevin D. Thompson, 45, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Jeffery Hudson, 36, Louisville, theft from motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, false identity statement, possession of syringe
Jason Thacker, 47, no address listed, identity deception, false identity statement, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Dalton Zollman, 21, Otisco, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Jessica A. Napier, 39, Commiskey, warrant (felony)
Kevin F. McGahey, 55, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Juanita Suzanne Barger, 29, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Cody D. Moffett, 27, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jaquan T. Winburn, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
James A. Thomas, 39, Stewartsville, MO, warrant (failure to appear)
Daniel L. Moberly, 50, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Bradley J. Applegate, 40, New Albany, warrant
James D. Noble, 23, New Albany, criminal trespass
Ashley N. Newton, 37, Louisville, criminal recklessness
Robert L. Bradley, 50, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Eric B. Walgamott Garrison, 22, Louisville, carry handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, theft (firearm)
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.