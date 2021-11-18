CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Lisa Susan Troutman, 56, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Damon Eisenbeck, 46, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Scorr Allen Smith, 28, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Ricky Henderhan, 34, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Mark Andrew Borcherding, 44, Seymour, warrant (felony)

Kevin D. Taylor, 20, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Darren Joseph Bolin, 32, Jeffersonville, court order return

Christopher Luke Evans, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Latosha Noble, 33, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

Zechariah Chambers, 19, Jeffersonville, theft (motor vehicle), resisting law enforcement, carry handgun without license, criminal mischief

Marquis Gatlin, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jeffrey Smith, 57, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Charles Woodrow Wood, 58, Huntsville, AL, warrant (felony)

Bobby Ray Dunn, 75, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Donald R. Mikesell, 56, Floyds Knobs, resisting law enforcement, theft, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva, (possession only)

Deborah L. Collins, 45, Louisville, theft, carry handgun without license

Toby Lee Weigleb, 48, New Albany, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Patsy Selzer, 69, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Brian Owens, 40, Clarksville, warrant (felony), misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect's care, embezzlement

Eleasia N. Skaggs, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

James W. Hanifen, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Catherine A. Wine, 37, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Edward A. Schuley, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear), hold for Kentucky Parole

Brandon W. Skeens, 36, New Salisbury, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Crawford County

Diana L. Combs, 55, Louisville, warrant

Roddy J. Henderson, 26, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Adameeyon R. Burton Rawls, 19, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Robert A. Demeter, 53, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)

Matthew A. Marshall, 50, no address listed, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, warrant (failure to appear)

Robbie L. Hazelwood, 27, Georgetown, warrant

Michele M. Torstrick, 41, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Justin I. Shaw, 46, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Devin C. Rakes, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

