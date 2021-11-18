CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Lisa Susan Troutman, 56, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Damon Eisenbeck, 46, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Scorr Allen Smith, 28, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Ricky Henderhan, 34, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Mark Andrew Borcherding, 44, Seymour, warrant (felony)
Kevin D. Taylor, 20, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Darren Joseph Bolin, 32, Jeffersonville, court order return
Christopher Luke Evans, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Latosha Noble, 33, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Zechariah Chambers, 19, Jeffersonville, theft (motor vehicle), resisting law enforcement, carry handgun without license, criminal mischief
Marquis Gatlin, 22, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jeffrey Smith, 57, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Charles Woodrow Wood, 58, Huntsville, AL, warrant (felony)
Bobby Ray Dunn, 75, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Donald R. Mikesell, 56, Floyds Knobs, resisting law enforcement, theft, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva, (possession only)
Deborah L. Collins, 45, Louisville, theft, carry handgun without license
Toby Lee Weigleb, 48, New Albany, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Patsy Selzer, 69, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Brian Owens, 40, Clarksville, warrant (felony), misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect's care, embezzlement
Eleasia N. Skaggs, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
James W. Hanifen, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Catherine A. Wine, 37, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Edward A. Schuley, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear), hold for Kentucky Parole
Brandon W. Skeens, 36, New Salisbury, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Crawford County
Diana L. Combs, 55, Louisville, warrant
Roddy J. Henderson, 26, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Adameeyon R. Burton Rawls, 19, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Robert A. Demeter, 53, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)
Matthew A. Marshall, 50, no address listed, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, warrant (failure to appear)
Robbie L. Hazelwood, 27, Georgetown, warrant
Michele M. Torstrick, 41, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Justin I. Shaw, 46, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Devin C. Rakes, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.