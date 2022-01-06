CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Harley Dwayne Jenkins Jr., 49, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Zackery Luke Garcia, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Billie Jo Holcomb, 42, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Rueben Anthony Winstead, 41, Clermont, FL, resisting law enforcement, theft, reckless driving (causing injury)

Michael Anthony Pollard, 34, Clarksville, domestic battery, strangulation, invasion of privacy, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Vell I. Hughey, 25, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon

Trenton Lee Patterson, 20, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Sasha E. Mueller, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Keneath Leshea Moore, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

James Clinton McBride, 57, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Teresa Lynn Roach, 52, Moorhead, MN, warrant (misdemeanor)

Clara Mitchell Lee Smith, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michael T. Mathis, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Shawn Huff, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Amy Leigh Playforth, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Randy Emerson, 45, no address listed, synthetic urine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Natalia Tolentino-Romero, 38, Clarksville, theft (shoplifting), warrant (felony)

Kelby Jean Kelley, 45, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Taylor Frick, 23, Jasper, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, theft from building

Vell I. Hughey, 25, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon

Trenton Lee Patterson, 20, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Robert D. Bottoms, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Leaf F. Walker, 44, Louisville, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of marijuana

Charles D. Walker, 41, Louisville, possession of marijuana

Robert D. Denny, 40, Lanesville, unlawful possession of syringe (prior), possession of cocaine/narcotic drug (prior)

Cody D. Sheckells, 34, English, theft (automobile), possession of marijuana

Joshua R. Mink, 44, New Albany, warrant

William M. Lee, 29, New Albany, warrant

Kelsey M. Williams, 23, New Albany, warrant

Jalen T. Baker, 20, Jeffersonville, dealing marijuana, possession of a handgun without a license

Manuel E. Garcia-Cua, 28, Louisville, operating without ever obtaining a license

Gilliam S. Koch, 38, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

