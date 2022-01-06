CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Harley Dwayne Jenkins Jr., 49, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Zackery Luke Garcia, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Billie Jo Holcomb, 42, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Rueben Anthony Winstead, 41, Clermont, FL, resisting law enforcement, theft, reckless driving (causing injury)
Michael Anthony Pollard, 34, Clarksville, domestic battery, strangulation, invasion of privacy, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Vell I. Hughey, 25, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon
Trenton Lee Patterson, 20, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sasha E. Mueller, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Keneath Leshea Moore, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
James Clinton McBride, 57, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Teresa Lynn Roach, 52, Moorhead, MN, warrant (misdemeanor)
Clara Mitchell Lee Smith, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael T. Mathis, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Shawn Huff, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Amy Leigh Playforth, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Randy Emerson, 45, no address listed, synthetic urine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Natalia Tolentino-Romero, 38, Clarksville, theft (shoplifting), warrant (felony)
Kelby Jean Kelley, 45, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Taylor Frick, 23, Jasper, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, theft from building
Vell I. Hughey, 25, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon
Trenton Lee Patterson, 20, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Robert D. Bottoms, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Leaf F. Walker, 44, Louisville, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of marijuana
Charles D. Walker, 41, Louisville, possession of marijuana
Robert D. Denny, 40, Lanesville, unlawful possession of syringe (prior), possession of cocaine/narcotic drug (prior)
Cody D. Sheckells, 34, English, theft (automobile), possession of marijuana
Joshua R. Mink, 44, New Albany, warrant
William M. Lee, 29, New Albany, warrant
Kelsey M. Williams, 23, New Albany, warrant
Jalen T. Baker, 20, Jeffersonville, dealing marijuana, possession of a handgun without a license
Manuel E. Garcia-Cua, 28, Louisville, operating without ever obtaining a license
Gilliam S. Koch, 38, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None