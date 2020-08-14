CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED IN
Williams, Joseph Isaac, 43, Sellersburg, intimidation to police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement (resist/obstruct/interfere), neglect of dependent
Byrd, James Tutt, 49, Jeffersonville, seven warrants (felony)
Boldery, Mary Anastasia, hold for other agency (felony)
Durbin, Alexander Matthew, 22, Salem, felony warrant
Stine, Travis W., 43, Paoli, hold for other agency (felony)
English, Robert Darnell, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Bagreev, Andrey, 65, Jeffersonville, battery - no injury - victim under 14 and suspect over 18 years of age, battery - serious injury - endangered adult, public intoxication by drugs
Chinn, Brian Phillip, 60, Jeffersonville, OWI
RELEASED
Smith, Lavon Charles, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Richey, Terry Joe, 41, Salem, two warrants (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED IN
Pollard, Kelly L., 41, Madison, warrant (felony)
Mayfield, Corey A., 36, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
McIntosh, Ferrell A., 36, Austin, warrant (felony)
Whitaker, Melissa A., 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Lames, Melissa M., 34, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Mills, Gilbert R., 28, city at large, warrant (criminal misdemeanor)
Shackelford, Antwawn V., 36, New Albany, OWI, leaving the scene of an accident
Tyler, Derrick J., 33, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, Ky.
