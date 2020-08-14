CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED IN

Williams, Joseph Isaac, 43, Sellersburg, intimidation to police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement (resist/obstruct/interfere), neglect of dependent

Byrd, James Tutt, 49, Jeffersonville, seven warrants (felony)

Boldery, Mary Anastasia, hold for other agency (felony)

Durbin, Alexander Matthew, 22, Salem, felony warrant

Stine, Travis W., 43, Paoli, hold for other agency (felony)

English, Robert Darnell, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Bagreev, Andrey, 65, Jeffersonville, battery - no injury - victim under 14 and suspect over 18 years of age, battery - serious injury - endangered adult, public intoxication by drugs

Chinn, Brian Phillip, 60, Jeffersonville, OWI 

RELEASED

Smith, Lavon Charles, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Richey, Terry Joe, 41, Salem, two warrants (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED IN

Pollard, Kelly L., 41, Madison, warrant (felony)

Mayfield, Corey A., 36, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)

McIntosh, Ferrell A., 36, Austin, warrant (felony) 

Whitaker, Melissa A., 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Lames, Melissa M., 34, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Mills, Gilbert R., 28, city at large, warrant (criminal misdemeanor)

Shackelford, Antwawn V., 36, New Albany, OWI, leaving the scene of an accident

Tyler, Derrick J., 33, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, Ky.

Tags

Recommended for you