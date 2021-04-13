CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

John Damon Parks, 24, Bedford, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Christina B. Elam, 34, Borden, warrant (misdemeanor)

Frank Broy, 63, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Ruth E. Robinson 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Cora Kirkpatrick, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Adam E. Myers, 34, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Brian James Linton, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Anita Marie Childers, 34, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony)

Dallas M. Lawson-Goodman, 19, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

King Power Liberis, 25, Louisville, carry handgun without a license, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish

Dailen M. Goodman, 21, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

RELEASED

Allison Kay Beckett, 49, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Julia N. Joseph, 37, New Albany, invasion of privacy, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or ll drug)

Brandon J. Schaefer, 38, Jeffersontown, KY, driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Anthony M. Been, 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

Ricky S. Robb Jr., 38, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Richard J. Wetzel, 54, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you