CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
John Damon Parks, 24, Bedford, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Christina B. Elam, 34, Borden, warrant (misdemeanor)
Frank Broy, 63, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Ruth E. Robinson 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Cora Kirkpatrick, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Adam E. Myers, 34, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Brian James Linton, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Anita Marie Childers, 34, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony)
Dallas M. Lawson-Goodman, 19, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
King Power Liberis, 25, Louisville, carry handgun without a license, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish
Dailen M. Goodman, 21, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
RELEASED
Allison Kay Beckett, 49, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Julia N. Joseph, 37, New Albany, invasion of privacy, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or ll drug)
Brandon J. Schaefer, 38, Jeffersontown, KY, driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Anthony M. Been, 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
Ricky S. Robb Jr., 38, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Richard J. Wetzel, 54, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)
