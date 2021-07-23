CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kyle David Rosenfield, 35, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Delon Michael Gantt, 37, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), resisting law enforcement (resists obstructs or flees), resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle)

Avery J. Bullock, 29, Indianapolis, hold for other agency

Wendy Lee McGary, 50, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Gregory Mark Roberts, 41, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Amanda Campbell. 33, Frankfort, KY., warrant (felony)

Jarrad Cooney, 33, no address listed, hold for other agency

Destaney Taylor, 27, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Kyla McKee Thom, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Kimberly Ann White, 42, Sellersburg, habitual traffic violator

Amber Lynn Kinsey, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Samantha T. Tellez, 34, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shaw Michael Burton, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Davis Maxwell Foston, 50, Overland, MO, hold for other agency

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Britney J. Price, 31, Bloomington, warrant (violation of parole)

Eric R. Keith, 35, no address listed, criminal trespass

Angela R. Spaulding, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Justin L. Adams, 39, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia

Donald R. Johnson, 41, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Bobby R. Jarvis, 52, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia

