CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kyle David Rosenfield, 35, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Delon Michael Gantt, 37, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), resisting law enforcement (resists obstructs or flees), resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle)
Avery J. Bullock, 29, Indianapolis, hold for other agency
Wendy Lee McGary, 50, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Gregory Mark Roberts, 41, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Amanda Campbell. 33, Frankfort, KY., warrant (felony)
Jarrad Cooney, 33, no address listed, hold for other agency
Destaney Taylor, 27, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Kyla McKee Thom, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Kimberly Ann White, 42, Sellersburg, habitual traffic violator
Amber Lynn Kinsey, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Samantha T. Tellez, 34, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shaw Michael Burton, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Davis Maxwell Foston, 50, Overland, MO, hold for other agency
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Britney J. Price, 31, Bloomington, warrant (violation of parole)
Eric R. Keith, 35, no address listed, criminal trespass
Angela R. Spaulding, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Justin L. Adams, 39, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia
Donald R. Johnson, 41, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Bobby R. Jarvis, 52, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.