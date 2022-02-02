CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jeffrey Scott Blake, 49, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Ronda K. Dell, 58, Clarksville, driving while suspended (prior conviction), resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), trafficking with an inmate
Trayce Wayne King, 31, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Devontre Trajuan Southers, 22, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness, intimidation with a weapon, criminal mischief
Andres Moreno Santana, 51, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (refusal), operator never licensed, leaving the scene of an accident, battery (no injury)
Christopher Steven Schneck, 47, Salem, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Monica Ann Cole, 42, Jeffersonville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Shawn Michale Daniel, 31, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, misuse of 911 system
Sergio Pelayo-Pucheta, 30, Madison, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), operator never licensed
RELEASED
James Robert Meridith, 42, Louisville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor
Ramey H. Quinn, 58, Clarksville, driving while suspended (prior conviction)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jhonna K. Parra, 18, Clarksville, warrant
Steven R. Linxwiler, 57, Patoka, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia
William D. Seay, 26, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
None
