CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jeffrey Scott Blake, 49, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Ronda K. Dell, 58, Clarksville, driving while suspended (prior conviction), resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), trafficking with an inmate

Trayce Wayne King, 31, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Devontre Trajuan Southers, 22, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness, intimidation with a weapon, criminal mischief

Andres Moreno Santana, 51, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (refusal), operator never licensed, leaving the scene of an accident, battery (no injury)

Christopher Steven Schneck, 47, Salem, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Monica Ann Cole, 42, Jeffersonville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Shawn Michale Daniel, 31, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, misuse of 911 system

Sergio Pelayo-Pucheta, 30, Madison, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), operator never licensed

RELEASED

James Robert Meridith, 42, Louisville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor

Ramey H. Quinn, 58, Clarksville, driving while suspended (prior conviction)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jhonna K. Parra, 18, Clarksville, warrant

Steven R. Linxwiler, 57, Patoka, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia

William D. Seay, 26, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video