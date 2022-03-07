CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Demetrius Jackson, 26, Beech Grove, hold for U.S. Marshall

John Dahlem, 50, Lexington, warrant (felony)

Jeromy Daniel Clark, 33, Bedford, KY, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine, theft (shoplifting), resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency (felony)

Hannah Lee Brashears, 29, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony), identity deception

Jeremy D. Hardin, 51, Jeffersonville, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, disorderly conduct

Burnard Franklin Higson IV, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine (enhancing circumstances), criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Brian Paul Cozin, 41, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine

Cleve Orlando Knight, 33, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, obstruction of justice, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, operator never licensed

Jesus Glurreto Jr., 37, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ryan J. Zorn, 22, Vevay, pointing a loaded firearm, resisting law enforcement

Marie R. Larkin, 19, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dakota Dee Blocker, 25, DePauw, warrant (felony)

John Curtis Saltkill, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Michael B. Warf, 32, Buffalo, MI, warrant (felony)

Raymond Carr, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Jeffrey Adam Nagelmaker, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Fernando Mauricio Borjas Portales, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Ashley Beck, 39, no address listed, unauthorized entry 

Hunter Wilburn, 24, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Alfonso Morales Aguilar, 38, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, leading the scene of an accident

Mohamed Aboushaba, 42, no address listed, domestic battery, intimidation with a weapon

Cambron J. Greenwell, 40, Bardstown, KY, identity deception, refusal to identify, false identity statement, operator never licensed (prior unrelated conviction)

David Schaft, 68, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Twana Lee Middleton, 59, Otisco, possession of methamphetamine

Collin Lee Ellis, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Jasmine Rose Profitt, 21, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Taylor Nicole Massey, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Trent A. Wilson, 30, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)

Walter E. Johnes, 46, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)

Troy L. Lewis, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Brad A. Benningfield, 31, Pekin, warrant

Misty L. Hunt, 36, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Deangelo T. Smith, 31, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

William R. Densford, 68, New Albany, domestic battery

Stephen L. Todd, 19, Louisville, warrant

Jason M. Propes, 46, no address listed, warrant

Reneta A. Jacobi, 57, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

David K. Shrader, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangerment), resisting law enforcement (vehicle), resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated (prior)

Katharine S. Johnston 37, Indianapolis, driving while intoxicated (endangerment), possession of methamphetamine

Roberto D. Lehmann-Lievber, 53, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangerment), possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, habitual 

Justin K. Sizemore, 36, New Middleton, warrant (violation of parole)

Michael J. Banet, 42, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Najai S. Chapman, 44, Philadelphia, PA, driving while intoxicated

Rebekah A. Winkle, 34, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Richard E. Smith, 35, Georgetown, domestic battery

Marina S. Whitney, 22, Santa Claus, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Tags

Trending Video