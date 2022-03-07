CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Demetrius Jackson, 26, Beech Grove, hold for U.S. Marshall
John Dahlem, 50, Lexington, warrant (felony)
Jeromy Daniel Clark, 33, Bedford, KY, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine, theft (shoplifting), resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency (felony)
Hannah Lee Brashears, 29, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony), identity deception
Jeremy D. Hardin, 51, Jeffersonville, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, disorderly conduct
Burnard Franklin Higson IV, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine (enhancing circumstances), criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Brian Paul Cozin, 41, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine
Cleve Orlando Knight, 33, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, obstruction of justice, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, operator never licensed
Jesus Glurreto Jr., 37, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ryan J. Zorn, 22, Vevay, pointing a loaded firearm, resisting law enforcement
Marie R. Larkin, 19, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dakota Dee Blocker, 25, DePauw, warrant (felony)
John Curtis Saltkill, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Michael B. Warf, 32, Buffalo, MI, warrant (felony)
Raymond Carr, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jeffrey Adam Nagelmaker, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Fernando Mauricio Borjas Portales, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Ashley Beck, 39, no address listed, unauthorized entry
Hunter Wilburn, 24, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Alfonso Morales Aguilar, 38, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, leading the scene of an accident
Mohamed Aboushaba, 42, no address listed, domestic battery, intimidation with a weapon
Cambron J. Greenwell, 40, Bardstown, KY, identity deception, refusal to identify, false identity statement, operator never licensed (prior unrelated conviction)
David Schaft, 68, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Twana Lee Middleton, 59, Otisco, possession of methamphetamine
Collin Lee Ellis, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Jasmine Rose Profitt, 21, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Taylor Nicole Massey, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Trent A. Wilson, 30, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)
Walter E. Johnes, 46, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)
Troy L. Lewis, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Brad A. Benningfield, 31, Pekin, warrant
Misty L. Hunt, 36, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Deangelo T. Smith, 31, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
William R. Densford, 68, New Albany, domestic battery
Stephen L. Todd, 19, Louisville, warrant
Jason M. Propes, 46, no address listed, warrant
Reneta A. Jacobi, 57, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
David K. Shrader, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangerment), resisting law enforcement (vehicle), resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated (prior)
Katharine S. Johnston 37, Indianapolis, driving while intoxicated (endangerment), possession of methamphetamine
Roberto D. Lehmann-Lievber, 53, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangerment), possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, habitual
Justin K. Sizemore, 36, New Middleton, warrant (violation of parole)
Michael J. Banet, 42, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Najai S. Chapman, 44, Philadelphia, PA, driving while intoxicated
Rebekah A. Winkle, 34, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Richard E. Smith, 35, Georgetown, domestic battery
Marina S. Whitney, 22, Santa Claus, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.