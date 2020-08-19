CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED IN

William Carl Bryant, 54, Branchville, court order return

Charles Michael Cox, 33, Jeffersonville, domestic battery (child under 16 present), domestic battery - family/household member, interference with reporting of a crime

Corentia Lorenzo Cousins, 42, New Albany, theft - motor vehicle parts, accessories, driving while suspended prior conviction, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Justin Cole Brown, 20, Lanesville, warrant (felony)

Tony Cushingsberry-Mays, 19, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshal

Kenneth Andy Herzog, 41, Jeffersonville, OWI, OWI

Taeshawn Lamont Lee, 19, Jeffersonville, possession of controlled substance -schedule I-IV, false reporting - bomb threat/destructive substance, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Shyann Payton, 22, Jeffersonville, OWI: controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia - prior conviction

RELEASED

Jorge Luis Mata Barrientos, 32, Jeffersonville, OWI, OWI, operator never licensed (released to another agency)

Dermon Leonore Farrell, 46, Louisville, OWI, OWI

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED IN

Brian D. Tucker, 45, Clarksville, invasion of privacy

Reggie D. Mcshane, 34, Georgetown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Alan L. Dodson, 30, New Albany, warrant (body attachment), warrant (felony)

Phillip R. Hochadel, 46, New Castle Correctional Facility, warrant (felony)

Steven A. Cotton, 39, city at large, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct

Robert C.Mayes, 52, New Albany, theft

RELEASED

None

