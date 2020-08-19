CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED IN
William Carl Bryant, 54, Branchville, court order return
Charles Michael Cox, 33, Jeffersonville, domestic battery (child under 16 present), domestic battery - family/household member, interference with reporting of a crime
Corentia Lorenzo Cousins, 42, New Albany, theft - motor vehicle parts, accessories, driving while suspended prior conviction, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Justin Cole Brown, 20, Lanesville, warrant (felony)
Tony Cushingsberry-Mays, 19, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshal
Kenneth Andy Herzog, 41, Jeffersonville, OWI, OWI
Taeshawn Lamont Lee, 19, Jeffersonville, possession of controlled substance -schedule I-IV, false reporting - bomb threat/destructive substance, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Shyann Payton, 22, Jeffersonville, OWI: controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia - prior conviction
RELEASED
Jorge Luis Mata Barrientos, 32, Jeffersonville, OWI, OWI, operator never licensed (released to another agency)
Dermon Leonore Farrell, 46, Louisville, OWI, OWI
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED IN
Brian D. Tucker, 45, Clarksville, invasion of privacy
Reggie D. Mcshane, 34, Georgetown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Alan L. Dodson, 30, New Albany, warrant (body attachment), warrant (felony)
Phillip R. Hochadel, 46, New Castle Correctional Facility, warrant (felony)
Steven A. Cotton, 39, city at large, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct
Robert C.Mayes, 52, New Albany, theft
RELEASED
None
