BOOKED-IN
Branden N. McGrew, 33, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe
Elizah Mac Muhammad, 18, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Amy J. Link, 40, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Dennis Jason Lee, 38, Louisville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), resisting law enforcement
Jennifer R. Smothers, 36, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing paraphernalia
Aaron George Trammell 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Garbriel Stewart Poe, 36, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (felony)
Kenneth S. Mobley, 30, Otisco, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher G. Beke, 43, Crawfordsville, hold for U.S. Marshall
Nathan W. Robinson, 30, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Randy L. Bishop, 64, Trafalgar, hold for U.S. Marshall
Juan Luna Zayas, 36, no address listed, public intoxication by drugs
Timothy William Gould, 42, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
James Blair Slaughter, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), intimidation threat to commit forcible felony), battery (public safety official engaged in official duties), resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
James Kevin Kane, 54, Clarksville, public intoxication by drugs, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness
James Robert Meridith, 42, Louisville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor
RELEASED
Kelley Jean Bowles, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony, released to other agency)
BOOKED-IN
Bobby L. Wadlington, 35, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Amber C. Schoenbachler, 40, Leavenworth, warrant (violation of parole)
April R. Snyder, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Lawrence E. Case, 37, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
Megan S. Doty, 33, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Richard A. Knowland, 50, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle as HTV
Zachary L. Day, 21, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
RELEASED
Kellie L. Moody, 37, New Albany, disorderly conduct
