BOOKED-IN

Branden N. McGrew, 33, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe

Elizah Mac Muhammad, 18, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Amy J. Link, 40, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Dennis Jason Lee, 38, Louisville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), resisting law enforcement

Jennifer R. Smothers, 36, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing paraphernalia

Aaron George Trammell 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Garbriel Stewart Poe, 36, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (felony)

Kenneth S. Mobley, 30, Otisco, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher G. Beke, 43, Crawfordsville, hold for U.S. Marshall

Nathan W. Robinson, 30, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Randy L. Bishop, 64, Trafalgar, hold for U.S. Marshall

Juan Luna Zayas, 36, no address listed, public intoxication by drugs

Timothy William Gould, 42, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

James Blair Slaughter, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), intimidation threat to commit forcible felony), battery (public safety official engaged in official duties), resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

James Kevin Kane, 54, Clarksville, public intoxication by drugs, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness

James Robert Meridith, 42, Louisville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor

RELEASED

Kelley Jean Bowles, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony, released to other agency)

BOOKED-IN

Bobby L. Wadlington, 35, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Amber C. Schoenbachler, 40, Leavenworth, warrant (violation of parole)

April R. Snyder, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Lawrence E. Case, 37, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

Megan S. Doty, 33, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Richard A. Knowland, 50, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle as HTV

Zachary L. Day, 21, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

RELEASED

Kellie L. Moody, 37, New Albany, disorderly conduct

