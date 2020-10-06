CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kit Triston Glass, 33, Jeffersonville, dealing methamphetamine (enhancing circumstances), deal cocaine or narcotic, deal schedule IV (controlled substance), possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of a controlled substance (schedule l-lV), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Charles Albert Jecker, 33, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)

Kenneth Dale Winchester, 29, Austin, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Stacy Lynn Crumpton, 41, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Scotty A. Martin, 43, Jeffersonville, parole violation, warrant (felony)

Scott Allen Smith, 27, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Derek Trey Ross, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Patricia L. Mattingly, 26, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Major Crane, 55, Louisville, warrant (felony), theft (shoplifting)

Thinh Hoang Phan, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Matthew S. Lewis, 36, Louisville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, carry handgun without license, carry handgun without license with prior conviction, operator never licensed

Yulijander Cismen, 35, Jasper, warrant (misdemeanor)

Trenton J. Baucom, 24, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Jonathan E. Henderson, 39, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Nickolas Chrisy Wedding, 31, New Albany, hold for other agency

Daniel Jay Arruda, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, warrant

RELEASED

Gabriel M. Howell, 32, Jeffersonville, dealing methamphetamine, dealing cocaine or narcotic, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of a controlled substance, (schedule I-IV), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Joe Wesley Woodson Jr., 28, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Barbie Jean Doll-Hoard, 34, New Albany, warrant

Sandy Gerald Lawrence, 59, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Carl Dewayne Brown, 41, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Noah Kent Flanigan, 34, Clarksville, warrant

Nicole Renee Hardin, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Shantay Renee Walker, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), theft, criminal trespass

Terrance Thornton, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), shoplifting, criminal trespass

Jennifer Renaye Smothers, 35, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia

Jason Aaron Proctor, 35, no address listed, criminal trespass

Catherine Ann Wise, 36, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance

RELEASED

Carrie Ann Drake, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

