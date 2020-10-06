CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kit Triston Glass, 33, Jeffersonville, dealing methamphetamine (enhancing circumstances), deal cocaine or narcotic, deal schedule IV (controlled substance), possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of a controlled substance (schedule l-lV), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Charles Albert Jecker, 33, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)
Kenneth Dale Winchester, 29, Austin, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Stacy Lynn Crumpton, 41, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Scotty A. Martin, 43, Jeffersonville, parole violation, warrant (felony)
Scott Allen Smith, 27, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Derek Trey Ross, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Patricia L. Mattingly, 26, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Major Crane, 55, Louisville, warrant (felony), theft (shoplifting)
Thinh Hoang Phan, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Matthew S. Lewis, 36, Louisville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, carry handgun without license, carry handgun without license with prior conviction, operator never licensed
Yulijander Cismen, 35, Jasper, warrant (misdemeanor)
Trenton J. Baucom, 24, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Jonathan E. Henderson, 39, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Nickolas Chrisy Wedding, 31, New Albany, hold for other agency
Daniel Jay Arruda, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, warrant
RELEASED
Gabriel M. Howell, 32, Jeffersonville, dealing methamphetamine, dealing cocaine or narcotic, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of a controlled substance, (schedule I-IV), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Joe Wesley Woodson Jr., 28, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Barbie Jean Doll-Hoard, 34, New Albany, warrant
Sandy Gerald Lawrence, 59, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Carl Dewayne Brown, 41, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Noah Kent Flanigan, 34, Clarksville, warrant
Nicole Renee Hardin, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Shantay Renee Walker, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), theft, criminal trespass
Terrance Thornton, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), shoplifting, criminal trespass
Jennifer Renaye Smothers, 35, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia
Jason Aaron Proctor, 35, no address listed, criminal trespass
Catherine Ann Wise, 36, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance
RELEASED
Carrie Ann Drake, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
