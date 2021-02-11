BOOKED-IN
Robert Arthur Endicott, 43, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)
Morgan Shelby Cash, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Joshua Loyd Richardson, 33, Hardinsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
David Christian Timberlake, 41, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle), theft of motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Jason R. O’Connor, 45, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), warrant (felony)
Stephon Latrell Boyd, 23, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), probation violation
Jeffrey T. Tardy, 42, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Dustin L. Darnell, 36, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Demetrius Jamal Gates, 29, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lonnell D. Embry 35, Lexington, KY, theft, resisting law enforcement (use vehicle causing bodily injury), refusal to identify
Nicholas Yoest, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Alden Dewayne Fuqua Jr., 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), intimidation to police officer, intimidation to witness, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)
Luis Jose Perea Diaz, 20, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by alcohol
Shannon Clyde Johnson, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Floyd W. Wright, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Timothy Poggel, 32, Austin, driving while intoxicated
Steven Christopher Smith, 41, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Juanita Suzanne Barger, 29, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Donaven T. Meadows, 24, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kyree B. Harris, 22, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Alicia N. Stewart, 31, New Albany, theft (shoplifting)
Christopher Ferguson, 32, no address listed, carry handgun without license, public intoxication by drugs
Selena McLean, 65, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
BOOKED-IN
Michelle L. Harper, 38, New Albany, warrant
Jerri A. Cooper, 48, no address listed, criminal trespass
Cody D. Moffett, 26, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher S. Schneck, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Alan L. Dodson, 31, New Washington, warrant
Wendell J. Copeland, 41, New Albany, warrant
Nicholas A. Hebner, 36, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Jason L. Coomer, 34 Borden, driving while suspended with prior
Jeremy Dowe McQuirt, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Donte D. Masden, 29, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael Adrian Myers, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant
Alicia Nico Steward, 31, New Albany, warrant
Rachel Lynn Thomas, 28, no address listed, invasion of privacy
Anthony Michael McGee, 28, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia
Candis Joy Sumner, 30, no address listed, warrant
Michael J. Mendoza, 37, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Jason Lee Hensley, 38, New Albany, dealing methamphetamine (with a firearm), possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
John Dawson Roberts III, 49, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
None
