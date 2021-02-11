BOOKED-IN

Robert Arthur Endicott, 43, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)

Morgan Shelby Cash, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Joshua Loyd Richardson, 33, Hardinsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

David Christian Timberlake, 41, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle), theft of motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Jason R. O’Connor, 45, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), warrant (felony)

Stephon Latrell Boyd, 23, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), probation violation

Jeffrey T. Tardy, 42, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Dustin L. Darnell, 36, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Demetrius Jamal Gates, 29, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lonnell D. Embry 35, Lexington, KY, theft, resisting law enforcement (use vehicle causing bodily injury), refusal to identify

Nicholas Yoest, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Alden Dewayne Fuqua Jr., 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), intimidation to police officer, intimidation to witness, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)

Luis Jose Perea Diaz, 20, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by alcohol

Shannon Clyde Johnson, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Floyd W. Wright, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Timothy Poggel, 32, Austin, driving while intoxicated

Steven Christopher Smith, 41, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Juanita Suzanne Barger, 29, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Donaven T. Meadows, 24, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kyree B. Harris, 22, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Alicia N. Stewart, 31, New Albany, theft (shoplifting)

Christopher Ferguson, 32, no address listed, carry handgun without license, public intoxication by drugs

Selena McLean, 65, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

BOOKED-IN

Michelle L. Harper, 38, New Albany, warrant

Jerri A. Cooper, 48, no address listed, criminal trespass

Cody D. Moffett, 26, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher S. Schneck, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Alan L. Dodson, 31, New Washington, warrant

Wendell J. Copeland, 41, New Albany, warrant

Nicholas A. Hebner, 36, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Jason L. Coomer, 34 Borden, driving while suspended with prior

Jeremy Dowe McQuirt, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Donte D. Masden, 29, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael Adrian Myers, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant

Alicia Nico Steward, 31, New Albany, warrant

Rachel Lynn Thomas, 28, no address listed, invasion of privacy

Anthony Michael McGee, 28, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia

Candis Joy Sumner, 30, no address listed, warrant

Michael J. Mendoza, 37, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Jason Lee Hensley, 38, New Albany, dealing methamphetamine (with a firearm), possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

John Dawson Roberts III, 49, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

None

