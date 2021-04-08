CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kerry Andrew Campbell, 55, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Billy Joe Dugard, 44, Indianapolis, hold for U. S. Marshall
Karrisa Danielle Mousty, 29, Clarksville, parole violation
Billy Ray Watson, 56, no address listed, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, resisting law enforcement, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joshua Drew Burton, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), warrant (felony)
Tyler Reed Buchanan, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Derrick Dwayne Mathis 23, Georgetown, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Destiny Danielle Hill, 22, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, operator never licensed (prior unrelated conviction), hold for other agency (felony)
Alexzandria Marie Graham, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Adam Seth Persons, 29, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Justin S. Perry , 42, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine
Majid Mohamed Abdow, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Katherine J. Lunsford, 36, Madison, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Tyler A. Perez, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal), invasion of privacy
Amber D. Neal, 40, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Frank William Aldridge, 53, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), leaving the scene of an accident (property damage crash)
Shawn C. Frazier Jr., 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement
Philip Scott Stellwag, 58, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Kelsey Marie Williams, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Brian David Tucker, 45, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Calvin E. Hoke, 40, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
Matthew K. Whiton, 38, North Vernon, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher M. Sowders, 41, Louisville, warrant
Lorie D. Holt, 38, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Alisha R. Garcia, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)
Chad D. Godsea, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Courtney A. Besecker, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of home detention)
Shane G. Clarke, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Dylan J. Rogillio, 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Kyla M. Allen, 36, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Charles F. Williams, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
