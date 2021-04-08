CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kerry Andrew Campbell, 55, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Billy Joe Dugard, 44, Indianapolis, hold for U. S. Marshall

Karrisa Danielle Mousty, 29, Clarksville, parole violation

Billy Ray Watson, 56, no address listed, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, resisting law enforcement, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joshua Drew Burton, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), warrant (felony)

Tyler Reed Buchanan, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Derrick Dwayne Mathis 23, Georgetown, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Destiny Danielle Hill, 22, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, operator never licensed (prior unrelated conviction), hold for other agency (felony)

Alexzandria Marie Graham, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Adam Seth Persons, 29, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Justin S. Perry , 42, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine

Majid Mohamed Abdow, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Katherine J. Lunsford, 36, Madison, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Tyler A. Perez, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal), invasion of privacy

Amber D. Neal, 40, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Frank William Aldridge, 53, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), leaving the scene of an accident (property damage crash)

Shawn C. Frazier Jr., 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement

Philip Scott Stellwag, 58, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Kelsey Marie Williams, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Brian David Tucker, 45, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Calvin E. Hoke, 40, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

Matthew K. Whiton, 38, North Vernon, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher M. Sowders, 41, Louisville, warrant

Lorie D. Holt, 38, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Alisha R. Garcia, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)

Chad D. Godsea, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Courtney A. Besecker, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of home detention)

Shane G. Clarke, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Dylan J. Rogillio, 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Kyla M. Allen, 36, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Charles F. Williams, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

