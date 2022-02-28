CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Timothy Allen Cunningham, 44, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Rebecca Abell, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Mataya Rylee Hoisapple, 20, Nabb, warrant (felony)

Mandy Carol Broady, 40, Memphis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Stormy L. Moore, 48, Henryville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Joseph Zachariah Jones, 22, Clarksville, neglect of dependent, carry handgun without license, driving while suspended (prior conviction)

Joshua Daniel Gritton, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kevin C. Reynolds, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Joshua Ryan Hardy, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Mason Lee Meade, 35, Bardstown, KY, warrant (felony)

Antoine Jerrod Cole, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Joseph Paul Proctor, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jesse J. Jimenez, 25, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Geri Lynn Earle, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Derio Marquis Little, 25, Louisville, strangulation, domestic battery

Amanda Bethany Lane, 30, Bedford, hold for other agency (felony)

Eric Ngaruyurwanda, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Larry D. Bass, 71, Columbus, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule i or ii drug), resisting law enforcement

RELEASED

Jason Schuur, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Melissa Traver, 32, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Fernando Lazarte Menendez, 53, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Julie C. Bell, 40, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Kyle Minor, 25, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property, resisting law enforcement

Treyshawn Levon Jones, 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person) driving while intoxicated (controlled substance), dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Zachary M. Michele, 23, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Jason C. Shirley, 37, Spring Lake, NC, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Tony V. Vaughan Jr., 25, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Noah A. Berry, 21, Elizabeth, possession of legend drug, possession of a controlled substance

Joseph R. Wyssbrod, 55, no address listed, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Bates County, MS

Shawn M. Kahler, 44, Tell City, warrant

Coby A. Moore, 22, Jeffersonville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Henderson County, TN

Billy J. Wilson, 30, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer)

Wesley R. Meland, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia

Malachi I. Reynolds, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

William E. Johnson, 21, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Monterrio R. Smith, 29, New Salisbury, warrant (violation of parole)

Dareon L. Duncan, 18, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, deception (legend drug)

Albert W. Williams, 57, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Kasi M. Ballew, 32, New Albany, criminal trespass, invasion of privacy, bribery

Brandon L. Perkins, 34, New Albany, warrant

Anthony W. Chander 36, New Albany, invasion or privacy

Rachel L. Thomas, 30, New Albany, criminal trespass

Richard D. Wilkinson, 46, Shelbyville, public intoxication

RELEASED

Kayla L. Rodgers, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael R. Wrege, 43, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated

Tags

Trending Video