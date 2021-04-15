CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Benjamin L. Anderson, 37, no address listed, hold for U. S. Marshall

Kyle Edward Fleming, 32, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Lisa M. Sims, 40, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine

Jami Beth Knight, 28, Lexington, KY, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine

Heather D. Hanks, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Joseph Lee Snelling, 27, Clarksville, unlawful possession of firearm, carry handgun without license, possession of methamphetamine, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, possession of syringe, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, operator never licensed

RELEASED

Adam Lee Mayfield, 41, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Kori Lee Sumner, 24, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Amanda K. Waters, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Nicole S. Smith, 41, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Anita M. Childers, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

David E. Payton, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Kain M. Martinez-Martinez, 22, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Kori L. Sumner, 24, Clarksville, warrant

Christopher A. Lee, 34, Charlestown, operating while intoxicated

Collin R. Schmitt, 28, LaGrange, KY, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro

Rodney J. Redden, 30, New Albany, theft

RELEASED

Uriel Cortes Chavez, 23, Georgetown, operating a vehicle without license

Eric E. Wisdom, 34, Clarksville, theft

