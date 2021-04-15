CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Benjamin L. Anderson, 37, no address listed, hold for U. S. Marshall
Kyle Edward Fleming, 32, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Lisa M. Sims, 40, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine
Jami Beth Knight, 28, Lexington, KY, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine
Heather D. Hanks, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Joseph Lee Snelling, 27, Clarksville, unlawful possession of firearm, carry handgun without license, possession of methamphetamine, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, possession of syringe, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, operator never licensed
RELEASED
Adam Lee Mayfield, 41, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Kori Lee Sumner, 24, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Amanda K. Waters, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Nicole S. Smith, 41, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Anita M. Childers, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
David E. Payton, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Kain M. Martinez-Martinez, 22, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Kori L. Sumner, 24, Clarksville, warrant
Christopher A. Lee, 34, Charlestown, operating while intoxicated
Collin R. Schmitt, 28, LaGrange, KY, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro
Rodney J. Redden, 30, New Albany, theft
RELEASED
Uriel Cortes Chavez, 23, Georgetown, operating a vehicle without license
Eric E. Wisdom, 34, Clarksville, theft
