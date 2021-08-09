CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jean-Claude Ntakirutimana, 28, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Landon Jeffries, 39, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

James Hardin, 32, no address listed, theft from motor vehicle

Bryson Cortez Thompson, 29, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), hold for other agency (felony)

Cory N. Nifong, 26, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle), leaving the scene of an accident with injury, criminal recklessness, theft from motor vehicle (prior), fraud (credit card), abandon/neglect of vertebrate animal, theft (shoplifting)

Brianna Payton Hall, 25, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Brittany Marie Byrd, 32, Henryville, warrant (felony), possession of controlled substance (schedule I), possession of paraphernalia

Quentin M. McQuirt, 19, Jeffersonville, battery (bodily injury to other person), invasion of privacy, interference with reporting of crime

Courtney Ellis Rowland, 40, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony)

Antonio Trevon Newby, 24, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)

Jeffrey L. Lay Jr., 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Daniel Joseph Murray, 44, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)

Phillip D. Ashby, 53, no address listed (hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Andrew Howard Sauer, 29, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), reckless driving (all violations)

Nikolai Boyar, 30, Charlestown, battery (bodily injury)

Jude T. Salmon, 29, Sellersburg, battery (bodily injury), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Mary Bye, 47, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Darren Sookal, 32, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Michael Duff, 36, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Jerry J. Green, 30, Louisville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Troy L. Davis, 28, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm, stolen firearm/conversion, carrying a handgun without a license

Joseph A. Morrison, 42, Jeffersonville, violation of parole

Jeremy B. Babbs, 31, New Albany, warrant

Kenneth J. Colgate, 26, New Albany, possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement

Timothy A. Strauss, 42, New Albany, warrant

Mindy M. Phillips, 34, Elizabeth, warrant

Justin T. Davin, 32, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Laura S. Mundy, 38, West Orleans, possession of heroin

Christopher E. Reid, 34, Spring Hill, FL, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prlor conviction)

Kelly S. Goodale, 40, Lanesville, possession of methamphetamine

Richard T. Ford, 55, New Salisbury, habitual traffic violator, possession of methamphetamine

Chase R. Weaver, 18, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear

Thad M. Wynn, 48, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Johnny Taylor, 44, New Albany, warrant

Eric M. Boyd, 36, Shelbyville, warrant

Brittany G. Cunningham, 34, Mauckport, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Caitlin S. Prewitt, 20, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Kirk A. Jenson, 37, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Julio C. Fino, 23, Louisville, operating while never licensed, reckless driving

Dyra H. Welch, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Steven L. Burks, 34, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Rebekah L. Bohannon, 38, Clarksville, warrant (body attachment)

Thomas H. Neathamer, 46, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

