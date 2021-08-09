CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jean-Claude Ntakirutimana, 28, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Landon Jeffries, 39, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
James Hardin, 32, no address listed, theft from motor vehicle
Bryson Cortez Thompson, 29, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), hold for other agency (felony)
Cory N. Nifong, 26, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle), leaving the scene of an accident with injury, criminal recklessness, theft from motor vehicle (prior), fraud (credit card), abandon/neglect of vertebrate animal, theft (shoplifting)
Brianna Payton Hall, 25, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Brittany Marie Byrd, 32, Henryville, warrant (felony), possession of controlled substance (schedule I), possession of paraphernalia
Quentin M. McQuirt, 19, Jeffersonville, battery (bodily injury to other person), invasion of privacy, interference with reporting of crime
Courtney Ellis Rowland, 40, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony)
Antonio Trevon Newby, 24, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)
Jeffrey L. Lay Jr., 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Daniel Joseph Murray, 44, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
Phillip D. Ashby, 53, no address listed (hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Andrew Howard Sauer, 29, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), reckless driving (all violations)
Nikolai Boyar, 30, Charlestown, battery (bodily injury)
Jude T. Salmon, 29, Sellersburg, battery (bodily injury), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Mary Bye, 47, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Darren Sookal, 32, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Michael Duff, 36, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Jerry J. Green, 30, Louisville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Troy L. Davis, 28, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm, stolen firearm/conversion, carrying a handgun without a license
Joseph A. Morrison, 42, Jeffersonville, violation of parole
Jeremy B. Babbs, 31, New Albany, warrant
Kenneth J. Colgate, 26, New Albany, possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement
Timothy A. Strauss, 42, New Albany, warrant
Mindy M. Phillips, 34, Elizabeth, warrant
Justin T. Davin, 32, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Laura S. Mundy, 38, West Orleans, possession of heroin
Christopher E. Reid, 34, Spring Hill, FL, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prlor conviction)
Kelly S. Goodale, 40, Lanesville, possession of methamphetamine
Richard T. Ford, 55, New Salisbury, habitual traffic violator, possession of methamphetamine
Chase R. Weaver, 18, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear
Thad M. Wynn, 48, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Johnny Taylor, 44, New Albany, warrant
Eric M. Boyd, 36, Shelbyville, warrant
Brittany G. Cunningham, 34, Mauckport, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Caitlin S. Prewitt, 20, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Kirk A. Jenson, 37, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Julio C. Fino, 23, Louisville, operating while never licensed, reckless driving
Dyra H. Welch, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Steven L. Burks, 34, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Rebekah L. Bohannon, 38, Clarksville, warrant (body attachment)
Thomas H. Neathamer, 46, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
