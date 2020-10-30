BOOKED-IN

Steven Wayne Strange, 35, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)

Lauren Ashley Merideth, 30, Louisville, warrant

Dwight Anthony Lewis, 41, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Stephen Shawn Sorg, 20, New Albany, burglary

Timothy Noble McCutcheon, 30, Sellersburg, warrant

Carey Lynn Walker,42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jan Michelle Perry, 35, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jamie Lee Coulter, 34, Palmyra, needs waiver for Bullit County

Lauren Kay Arter, 35, Louisville, hold for Hardin County, KY

Amanda Renee Utrera, 36, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Alonzo Brown III, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Laurence Clifton Jones Bell, 32, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Victoria Morgan Galbreath, 31, Pekin, warrant

BOOKED-IN

Timothy W. Weddle, 41, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brittany Renee Lee, 32, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Joseph L. McConnell, 47, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

James Greely Parks Jr., 49, Austin, warrant (felony)

Antonio Markeese Hickerson, 39, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Catherine Ann Wise, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jenifer Anna Kramer, 34, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, (schedule I or II drug)

Ryan Keith Osborn, 34, Lincoln Park, MI, invasion of privacy

Justin D. Turner, 33, Louisville, public intoxication

Raymond L. Humphrey, 56, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Keaton DaJuan Garner, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tags

Recommended for you