BOOKED-IN
Steven Wayne Strange, 35, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)
Lauren Ashley Merideth, 30, Louisville, warrant
Dwight Anthony Lewis, 41, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Stephen Shawn Sorg, 20, New Albany, burglary
Timothy Noble McCutcheon, 30, Sellersburg, warrant
Carey Lynn Walker,42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jan Michelle Perry, 35, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jamie Lee Coulter, 34, Palmyra, needs waiver for Bullit County
Lauren Kay Arter, 35, Louisville, hold for Hardin County, KY
Amanda Renee Utrera, 36, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Alonzo Brown III, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Laurence Clifton Jones Bell, 32, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Victoria Morgan Galbreath, 31, Pekin, warrant
BOOKED-IN
Timothy W. Weddle, 41, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brittany Renee Lee, 32, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Joseph L. McConnell, 47, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
James Greely Parks Jr., 49, Austin, warrant (felony)
Antonio Markeese Hickerson, 39, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Catherine Ann Wise, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jenifer Anna Kramer, 34, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, (schedule I or II drug)
Ryan Keith Osborn, 34, Lincoln Park, MI, invasion of privacy
Justin D. Turner, 33, Louisville, public intoxication
Raymond L. Humphrey, 56, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Keaton DaJuan Garner, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
