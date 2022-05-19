CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Eric Alan Ferguson, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Brannon Shane Leon Abbott, 26, New Washington, neglect of dependent
Canvas Hayes, 38, Chicago, IL, warrant (felony)
Angela Geene Whallen, 21, Jeffersonville, court order return
Michael J. Roberts, 23, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
Juan Moran Martinez, 50, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Archie H. Lambert, 48, Lawrenceburg, KY., attempted murder, criminal recklessness
Teresa Jean Lambert, 50, Lawrenceburg, KY, attempted murder, criminal recklessness
Jendry L. Medina, 20, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kyle Mark Peterson, 24, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Joshua Edward Shingleton, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Jillian Rose Rudd, 31, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (felony)
Aaron George Trammell, 35, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by alcohol
Brianna Michelle Kruer, 28, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (felony)
Jordan A. Sternbach, 39, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal), possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Charles Joseph Shoots, 52, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Chelsea Nichole Gentry, 20, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Viva D. Boling, 46, no address listed, identity deception, legend drug possession, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect's care)
Malia M. Bell, 23, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christopher D. Smith, 35, New Albany, needs waiver of extradition for Logan County, CO
Kaleb M. Yates, 28, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in a schedule 1 controlled substance (10-15 grams), dealing in a schedule I controlled substance (1-5 grams), possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Jordan L. Cotton, 23, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (failure to appear)
Waymesha K. Mann, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael G. Palmer, 52, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Donald B. Roberts, 51, Fredericksburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Paul R. Wallace, 59, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)
Shayne P. Cecil, 45, Louisville, warrant
Geneva D. Whiteside, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Roy L. Bowman, 35, Clarksville, false reporting, (hold for Perry County)
Jennifer M. Moore, 41, Louisville, warrant (hold for Clark County)
Charles J. Shoots, 52, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Jesse B. Johnson, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Ashley N. Dunn, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Clark County
Devin S. Berry, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Clark County
Brittany S. Davey, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Clark County
RELEASED
Caleb M. Hendrich, 18, Pekin, driving while suspended (with prior)
