CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Eric Alan Ferguson, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Brannon Shane Leon Abbott, 26, New Washington, neglect of dependent

Canvas Hayes, 38, Chicago, IL, warrant (felony)

Angela Geene Whallen, 21, Jeffersonville, court order return

Michael J. Roberts, 23, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)

Juan Moran Martinez, 50, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Archie H. Lambert, 48, Lawrenceburg, KY., attempted murder, criminal recklessness

Teresa Jean Lambert, 50, Lawrenceburg, KY, attempted murder, criminal recklessness

Jendry L. Medina, 20, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kyle Mark Peterson, 24, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Joshua Edward Shingleton, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Jillian Rose Rudd, 31, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (felony)

Aaron George Trammell, 35, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by alcohol

Brianna Michelle Kruer, 28, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (felony)

Jordan A. Sternbach, 39, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal), possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Charles Joseph Shoots, 52, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Chelsea Nichole Gentry, 20, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Viva D. Boling, 46, no address listed, identity deception, legend drug possession, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect's care)

Malia M. Bell, 23, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christopher D. Smith, 35, New Albany, needs waiver of extradition for Logan County, CO

Kaleb M. Yates, 28, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in a schedule 1 controlled substance (10-15 grams), dealing in a schedule I controlled substance (1-5 grams), possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Jordan L. Cotton, 23, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (failure to appear)

Waymesha K. Mann, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael G. Palmer, 52, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Donald B. Roberts, 51, Fredericksburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Paul R. Wallace, 59, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)

Shayne P. Cecil, 45, Louisville, warrant

Geneva D. Whiteside, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Roy L. Bowman, 35, Clarksville, false reporting, (hold for Perry County)

Jennifer M. Moore, 41, Louisville, warrant (hold for Clark County)

Charles J. Shoots, 52, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jesse B. Johnson, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Ashley N. Dunn, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Clark County

Devin S. Berry, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Clark County

Brittany S. Davey, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Clark County

RELEASED

Caleb M. Hendrich, 18, Pekin, driving while suspended (with prior)

