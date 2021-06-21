BOOKED-IN (June 17 and 18)

Kenneth Steven Mobley, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Shannon David Collins, 42, Madison, warrant (felony)

Chad E. Mooser, 42, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Mathew S. Ojeda, 26, Marysville, hold for other agency (felony)

Stephanie Jean Hammond, 51, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Kenneth Barton, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Shawn Michael Barnett, 44, Mayfield, KY, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of paraphernalia

Charles D. Crump II, 29, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

Joshua Lee McGinnis, 29, Hanover, burglary, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN

Emily L. Gehlback, 33, Corydon, unlawful possession of a syringe

Wesley L. Musser, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Chase Q. Miles, 26, New Albany, residential entry

Chance M. Miles, 26, New Albany, burglary, invasion of privacy

Clayton M. Wilhelm, 26, New Albany, warrant

Michael A. Downs, 74, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Brittney E. Boman, 28, New Albany warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN (June 19 and 29)

Courtney Ne’Shell Harris, 32, Jeffersonville, court order return

Desiree Kwisz, 36, Knightstown, warrant (felony)

Amanda Durham, 45, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Brandy Michell Schafer, 46, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony)

Dashawn McCoy, 18, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, harassment, obstruction of justice, theft (firearm), pointing a firearm (loaded), carry handgun without license, resisting law enforcement

Chris Anthony McKinney, 30, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Aaron Earl Engle, 24, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)

Dustin L. Brewer, 41, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Floyd W. Wright, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Lee Nelson Jr., 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Clayton F. Byrd, 25, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, carry gun without license

Grady Milton Jones, 31, Shelbyville, invasion of privacy, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

James Lowayne Gray, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lloyd Turner, 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Robert C. Booth, 23, Georgetown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine

Bobby Ray Dunn, 75, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brian Anthony Kenney, 49, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, carry handgun without license

William C. Wood, 22, Clarksville, domestic battery, criminal confinement

Melissa Ann Thomas, 36, Louisville, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Jason Edward Abell, 42, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Brandon Scott Bauman, 32, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by drugs, disorderly conduct

Lindsey Bowman, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

James Rollings, 40, Marengo, intimidation

RELEASED

Charles D. Crump II, 29, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

Petro Jaimes Castro, 52, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Brian Lee Cummins, 43, New Washington, warrant (felony)

Donald Glenn Doran, 68, no address listed, criminal trespass (prior conviction, same property)

Xavier Vattell Coleman, 39, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Zachary Scott Harper, 28, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Brett Lemichael Walker, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Rodney Joshua Redden, 31, Charlestown, domestic battery, criminal confinement (armed with weapon), intimidation with a weapon

Nathaniel Tyler Jackson 20, Henryville, criminal mischief

Brian Egan, 52, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

H. Joseph Barczak, 43, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Carlos Mejia, 19, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Alonzo Malone III, 31, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Kopijwok Michale Kimijwok, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

BOOKED-IN

Michael T. Caudill, 53, New Albany, residential entry, criminal mischief

Brandon A. Lewis, 22, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Carl M. Wright, 56, Greenville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Lansing, MI

Jacob R. Crandall, 37, New Albany, domestic battery

Casey D. Sterling, 31, Lexington, warrant (violation of parole)

Jennifer M. Hayes, 22, New Albany, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Christina J. Belviy, 23, New Albany, warrant

John D. Roberts, 49, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Heather D. Boling, 23, Palmyra, warrant

Kevin J. Sparks, 39, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession or controlled substance, possession of firearm by felon, possession of paraphernalia, carrying a firearm without a license

Adam L. White, 36, Elizabeth, warrant

Terry L. Jordan, 32, Indianapolis, failure to appear

Wendy Elery, 67, Louisville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Janzelle L. Sharp, 23, Borden, warrant (violation of parole)

