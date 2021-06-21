BOOKED-IN (June 17 and 18)
Kenneth Steven Mobley, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Shannon David Collins, 42, Madison, warrant (felony)
Chad E. Mooser, 42, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Mathew S. Ojeda, 26, Marysville, hold for other agency (felony)
Stephanie Jean Hammond, 51, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Kenneth Barton, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Shawn Michael Barnett, 44, Mayfield, KY, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of paraphernalia
Charles D. Crump II, 29, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
Joshua Lee McGinnis, 29, Hanover, burglary, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
Emily L. Gehlback, 33, Corydon, unlawful possession of a syringe
Wesley L. Musser, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Chase Q. Miles, 26, New Albany, residential entry
Chance M. Miles, 26, New Albany, burglary, invasion of privacy
Clayton M. Wilhelm, 26, New Albany, warrant
Michael A. Downs, 74, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Brittney E. Boman, 28, New Albany warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN (June 19 and 29)
Courtney Ne’Shell Harris, 32, Jeffersonville, court order return
Desiree Kwisz, 36, Knightstown, warrant (felony)
Amanda Durham, 45, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Brandy Michell Schafer, 46, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony)
Dashawn McCoy, 18, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, harassment, obstruction of justice, theft (firearm), pointing a firearm (loaded), carry handgun without license, resisting law enforcement
Chris Anthony McKinney, 30, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Aaron Earl Engle, 24, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)
Dustin L. Brewer, 41, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Floyd W. Wright, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Lee Nelson Jr., 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Clayton F. Byrd, 25, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, carry gun without license
Grady Milton Jones, 31, Shelbyville, invasion of privacy, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
James Lowayne Gray, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lloyd Turner, 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Robert C. Booth, 23, Georgetown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine
Bobby Ray Dunn, 75, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brian Anthony Kenney, 49, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, carry handgun without license
William C. Wood, 22, Clarksville, domestic battery, criminal confinement
Melissa Ann Thomas, 36, Louisville, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)
Jason Edward Abell, 42, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Brandon Scott Bauman, 32, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by drugs, disorderly conduct
Lindsey Bowman, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Rollings, 40, Marengo, intimidation
RELEASED
Charles D. Crump II, 29, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
Petro Jaimes Castro, 52, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Brian Lee Cummins, 43, New Washington, warrant (felony)
Donald Glenn Doran, 68, no address listed, criminal trespass (prior conviction, same property)
Xavier Vattell Coleman, 39, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Zachary Scott Harper, 28, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Brett Lemichael Walker, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Rodney Joshua Redden, 31, Charlestown, domestic battery, criminal confinement (armed with weapon), intimidation with a weapon
Nathaniel Tyler Jackson 20, Henryville, criminal mischief
Brian Egan, 52, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
H. Joseph Barczak, 43, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Carlos Mejia, 19, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Alonzo Malone III, 31, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Kopijwok Michale Kimijwok, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
BOOKED-IN
Michael T. Caudill, 53, New Albany, residential entry, criminal mischief
Brandon A. Lewis, 22, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Carl M. Wright, 56, Greenville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Lansing, MI
Jacob R. Crandall, 37, New Albany, domestic battery
Casey D. Sterling, 31, Lexington, warrant (violation of parole)
Jennifer M. Hayes, 22, New Albany, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Christina J. Belviy, 23, New Albany, warrant
John D. Roberts, 49, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Heather D. Boling, 23, Palmyra, warrant
Kevin J. Sparks, 39, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession or controlled substance, possession of firearm by felon, possession of paraphernalia, carrying a firearm without a license
Adam L. White, 36, Elizabeth, warrant
Terry L. Jordan, 32, Indianapolis, failure to appear
Wendy Elery, 67, Louisville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Janzelle L. Sharp, 23, Borden, warrant (violation of parole)
